UN chief calls for 'alliance of peace' on International Day of Human Fraternity

Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General, called for a renewed commitment to forge an “alliance of peace” amid a surge in hate speech, sectarianism and strife, in a message to mark the International Day of Human Fraternity on Saturday.

Mr Guterres said the day celebrates values that “are the glue that holds our human family together”.

“These values underwrite peace, yet all over the world, they are being eroded by deepening divides, widening inequalities and growing despair and by surging hate speech, sectarianism and strife,” he said.

The UN chief pointed to the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together, signed in Abu Dhabi on February 4, 2019 by Pope Francis and Sheikh Ahmed Al Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, as a model for interfaith harmony and human solidarity.

“Let us all take inspiration and renew our commitment to stand together as one human family,” he said. “Together, let us build an alliance of peace, rich in diversity, equal in dignity and rights, united in solidarity.”

The UN General Assembly declared February 4 the International Day of Human Fraternity in a resolution adopted on December 21, 2020 that was co-sponsored by the UAE and Egypt.

In a separate message, US President Joe Biden said the day is “an opportunity to see each other as equals” and a moment “to celebrate the moral courage of faith leaders and others collaborating for the common good”.

“It is a chance to renew our efforts to care for others in need, to demand peace and justice, and to call for freedom for everyone everywhere,” Mr Biden said.

“Today, on International Day of Human Fraternity, the United States joins in common cause with all people seeking peace and equality. We remain committed to building a better nation and a better world for future generations.”