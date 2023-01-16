Nepal plane crash: Search resumes for five missing as nation mourns deadliest air disaster

The search and rescue operation continued in Nepal on Monday for five people missing in one of the deadliest plane crashes in the tiny Himalayan country.

The Yeti Airlines ATR-72 aircraft, carrying 68 passengers and four crew members, crashed minutes before landing at Pokhara's international airport on Sunday morning.

The plane plunged into a 300-metre-deep gorge between Pokhara’s old airport and its new international airport and “broke into pieces”, officials told The National.

Local residents were the first on the scene after hearing an explosion and seeing plumes of smoke from the crash site, followed by teams of army personnel.

Officials said 67 bodies were recovered from the steep-sided gorge on Sunday and the search for five others was continuing.

“Rescue is not yet concluded, 67 bodies recovered so far. Rescue is ongoing, five bodies are yet to be recovered,” said Teknath Sitaula, a spokesman for Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport, who travelled to Pokhara after the crash.

“We have sent the recovered bodies for post mortem and other processes and, once identified, they will be handed over to their families,” he told The National.

Rescuers were also searching for the aircraft's black boxes — a cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder — to ascertain the cause of the crash.

There were 57 Nepalese and 15 foreigners, including five Indians, four Russians, two South Koreans, and one each from Ireland, Australia, Argentina and France, on board.

Rescuers recover the body of a victim from the site of the plane crash. Reuters

Nepal declared a day of mourning on Monday and set up a panel to investigate the tragedy and suggest measures to improve air safety.

Condolences poured in from around the world.

The United Arab Emirates offered its condolences to the Nepali government, “people and to the families of the victims as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation said.

The crash is Nepal's deadliest since March 2018, when 51 people died in a crash-landing near Kathmandu's international airport.

People weep at a hospital receiving bodies of victims of the plane crash in Pokhara, Nepal, on Sunday. AP

Plane crashes are common in Nepal, which has a poor flight safety record and infrastructure.

Yeti Airlines is the country's second-largest carrier after Buddha Air. In 2018, it was voted one of the world's worst airlines.

Nepali airlines have been banned from European Union airspace since 2013, after eight Britons were killed in a Kathmandu plane crash.

Nepal’s airports are difficult to land in, and the mountainous terrain can create hazardous weather.

In May, 22 people died when a plane crashed in a mountainous area after departing from Pokhara.

That crash prompted authorities to tighten regulations, including clearing flights for take-off only if there was favourable weather forecast throughout the route.

That accident was Nepal's deadliest since 1992, when all 167 people aboard a Pakistan International Airlines plane died when it crashed on approach to Kathmandu.