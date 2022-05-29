Nepal plane with 22 on board goes missing near mountainous region

A passenger plane heading to a mountainous area of Nepal went missing on Sunday with 22 people on board, an airline has said.

Sudarshan Bartaula, a spokesman for Tara Air, told AFP that staff had lost contact with a domestic flight heading from Pokhara to Jomsom.

He said there were 19 passengers and three crew members on board.

Another airline official said the plane was carrying four Indians and two other foreigners whose nationality was not known.

Phanindra Mani Pokharel, a spokesman at the Ministry of Home Affairs, said two helicopters were searching for the plane but visibility was low.

"The bad weather is likely to hamper the search operation," he said. "The visibility is so poor that nothing can be seen."

Jomsom is a popular trekking destination in the Himalayas about 20 minutes by plane from Pokhara, which lies west of the capital Kathmandu.

Mountains near Pokhara, Nepal, from where the missing aircraft took off off for Jomsom, a popular destination for trekkers. AP

Nepal's aviation industry has boomed in recent years, flying tourists, trekkers and climbers, as well as goods, to remote corners where road access is limited.

But the impoverished Himalayan nation has a poor air safety record due to insufficient training and maintenance.

The European Union has banned all Nepali airlines from its air space over safety concerns.

Nepal also has some of the world's most remote and tricky runways, flanked by snow-capped peaks with approaches that pose a challenge even for accomplished pilots.

READ MORE Nayla Al Baloushi becomes first Emirati woman to scale Mount Everest

In March 2018, a US-Bangla Airlines plane crashed near Kathmandu's international airport, killing 51 people.

The next year three people were killed when a plane veered off the runway and hit two helicopters while taking off near Mount Everest.

The accident happened at Lukla airport, the main gateway to the Everest region and reputed to be one of the most difficult in the world for landings and take-offs.

Also in 2019, Nepal's Tourism Minister Rabindra Adhikari was among seven people killed when a helicopter crashed in the country's hilly east.

This month Nepal's second international airport opened at Bhairahawa, aiming to provide Buddhist pilgrims from across Asia with access to Buddha's birthplace at nearby Lumbini.

The $76 million project is expected to ease pressure on the overburdened Kathmandu airport.