Plane crashes in Nepal with 72 on board

A Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Pokhara in Nepal crash landed on Sunday morning, a company representative told local media.

There were 68 passengers and four crew aboard the ATR 72 aircraft that crashed between Pokhara’s old airport and the new international airport, the Kathmandu Post quoted Yet Airlines spokesman Sudarshan Bartaula as saying.

Images and video posted on social media showed heavy smoke rising after the crash.

The city's international airport was only opened on January 1.

A helicopter carrying a rescue team was sent to the crash site and details of the incident are awaited, the Post said.

Plane crashes are common in Nepal.

In May, 22 people died after a plane crashed while flying in a mountainous area after departing from Pokhara, a popular tourist destination.