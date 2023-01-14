Explosions rock regions across Ukraine

Several regions of Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, were rocked by explosions on Saturday morning.

Officials said that Russian missiles were targeted on infrastructure.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the city's Dniprovskiy district and urged residents to stay in shelters.

He said that fragments of a rocket fell in Golosiivskiy district, but no casualties were reported.

Oleg Synegubov, governor of the north-eastern Kharkiv region, said that “the enemy launched another missile attack on critical infrastructure and industrial facilities.”

There could be emergency power cuts in Kharkiv city, the second largest in Ukraine, and in the surrounding region, Mr Synegubov said.

Attacks were also reported in the southern Zaporizhzhia region.

Infrastructure targeting

The Russian military's campaign of attrition has been hitting Ukrainian infrastructure, causing blackouts and disruption to power and water as the winter bites.

Smoke billows during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on January 11, 2023. AP

The strikes on Saturday came as Ukrainian forces battled to defend the salt-mining town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine, the focus of a heavy Russian assault.

Russia said on Friday that its forces had taken control of Soledar. Kyiv said its troops were still fighting in the town.

Battle tanks for Ukraine?

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke by telephone to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday morning.

A Downing Street representative said that "the leaders reflected on the current state of Russia's war in Ukraine, with successive Ukrainian victories pushing Russian troops back and compounding their military and morale issues."

"They agreed on the need to seize on this moment with an acceleration of global military and diplomatic support to Ukraine."

"The Prime Minister outlined the UK's ambition to intensify our support to Ukraine, including through the provision of Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems."

"The Prime Minister and President Zelenskyy welcomed other international commitments in this vein, including Poland's offer to provide a company of Leopard tanks."

As well as Poland and the UK, the US, France and Germany have all promised to supply tanks and armoured personnel carriers.

There have been concerns within Nato that supplying tanks could be regarded by Russia as an escalation of the conflict by western powers.