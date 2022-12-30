Today's best photos: from penguins on the beach to a Debutante Ball

More from The National:
Thursday's best photos: from Spanish food battle to Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding
Wednesday's best photos: from a multi-vehicle crash in China to ice-covered houses in Canada
Tuesday's best photos: From Grey Glacier's record high temperature to New Year timekeeping
Monday's best photos: from Boxing Day shoppers to a turban-tying competition
Sunday's best photos: Icicles in US storm, dressed-up dogs and plenty of festive spirit
Saturday's best photos: from St Paul's choir to Arabian horse racing in Liwa
Updated: December 30, 2022, 10:44 AM