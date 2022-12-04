Today's best photos: From an erupting volcano to a golf championship win

More from The National:
Saturday's best photos: from a replica World Cup trophy to a zoo light show in Belgium
Friday's best photos: from fog in Kashmir to flooding in Brazil
Thursday's best photos: from horse racing to base jumping
Wednesday's best photos: from a World Cup goal to a helicopter crash
Tuesday's best photos: from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano to stowaways on a ship's rudder
Monday's best photos: from a fire on the Mexican border to a light aircraft crash
Updated: December 04, 2022, 11:43 AM