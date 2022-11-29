World Cup TV expert apologises for mocking Qatari clothing

Former German striker Sandro Wagner has faced widespread criticism for a disparaging comment about Qatari men's traditional attire while commentating in Germany and Spain’s World Cup match on Sunday.

In remarks made during the teams’ 1-1 draw for broadcaster ZDF, Wagner said in the 79th minute that he thought one end of Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor was full of German fans.

“Only then did I realise that they are the Qatari bathrobes,” Wagner said.

READ MORE USA and Iran drawn into politics day before World Cup match

He was referring to the kandura, or thobe, the traditional white full-length robes with long sleeves worn by men in the region.

Wagner apologised on Monday for his remark.

"It was an ill-considered saying with an inappropriate remark that I would be better off not saying," he said on Twitter.

"If anyone felt offended — sorry, that was zero-point-zero my intention."

Wagner’s comments during the match led to furious reactions on social media.

Day nine of the Qatar World Cup 2022 — in pictures

Expand Autoplay Casemiro, left, celebrates with Vinicius Junior. Getty Images

ZDF replied to some of the complaints on Twitter with a short statement: “Sandro Wagner’s comments about the thobe unfortunately occurred during an emotional phase of the game.

"He’s not permitted [to say that]. We’ll talk about it.”

The channel said later on Monday that there would be no further consequences for Wagner, who will again be commentating for Wednesday's game between Poland and Argentina.

He made eight appearances for Germany in the World Cup and played for Bayern Munich, among other German clubs.

The best football fans at the Qatar World Cup 2022 so far — in pictures