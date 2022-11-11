KFC forced to apologise after Kristallnacht chicken promotion blunder

Customers were sent a notification suggesting they 'treat themselves' on the anniversary of anti-Jewish violence in Germany

Nov 11, 2022
Fast food chain KFC has apologised after sending a promotion encouraging German customers to commemorate the Kristallnacht anti-Jewish pogrom with fried chicken and cheese.

Its customers were sent a notification on Wednesday suggesting they "treat themselves" on the anniversary of the 1938 Kristallnacht, or Night of Broken Glass, the Bild daily reported.

On November 9, 1938, Nazi mobs torched and ransacked synagogues and Jewish-owned businesses across Germany in what is widely considered as the start of the Third Reich's drive to wipe out Jews.

The message read: "Commemoration of Kristallnacht — Treat yourself to more soft cheese and crispy chicken. Now at KFCheese!"

KFC sent another message around an hour later blaming the blunder on "an error in our system", the report said.

"We are very sorry, we will check our internal processes immediately so that this does not happen again. Please excuse this error," the message said.

Updated: November 11, 2022, 6:25 AM
