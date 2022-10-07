Nobel Peace Prize winners - in pictures

Since its inception in 1901, about 109 individuals and 25 organisations have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

The International Committee of the Red Cross has won it three times, while the Office of the United Nation's High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has won it twice.

The UNHCR, with naturalist Sir David Attenborough, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the World Health Organisation and Pope Francis and are among the nominees for the 2022 prize.

The peace prize winner is decided by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, made up of six people and chaired by Berit Reiss-Andersen. The others are vice chair Asle Toje, secretary Olav Njolstad, Anne Enger, Kristin Clemet and Jorgen Watne Frydnes.

From the first winners, Henry Dunant and Frederic Passy, to 2021 winners Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, take a look in the gallery above to see some of the winners through the years.

