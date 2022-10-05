Indian PM Modi tells Zelenskyy there is 'no military solution' to Ukraine conflict

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that there is “no military solution” to the conflict Russia has brought to his country.

Mr Modi told Mr Zelenskky of the need for “dialogue and diplomacy” during a telephone conversation on Tuesday.

He said India was ready to contribute to any peace efforts, India’s Foreign Ministry said.

“The prime minister also reiterated the importance of respecting the UN Charter, international law and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Indian leader said any nuclear threat could have “far-reaching and catastrophic consequences” for public health and the environment.

The development came after Russia annexed four regions of Ukraine.

India refuses to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has abstained from voting on the western-backed resolutions at the UN since the war broke out in February.

But New Delhi has called on both parties to shun violence and resolve the dispute through dialogue.

Last month, Mr Modi told Russia's President Vladimir Putin it was “not the time for war” as the leaders met for the first time in person during the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The remarks, as Mr Putin also met Chinese President Xi Jinping, appeared to further isolate the Russian leader over the eight-month conflict.