US captive Mark Frerichs held in Afghanistan freed in Taliban prisoner swap

An American contractor held hostage in Afghanistan for 31 months by the Taliban was released on Monday, President Joe Biden announced, in a swap for a Taliban drug lord jailed by the US.

Mark Frerichs, 60, a Navy veteran who had spent more than a decade in Afghanistan as a civilian contractor, was abducted in January 2020 and was believed to have been held since then by the Taliban-linked Haqqani network.

“Bringing the negotiations that led to Mark’s freedom to a successful resolution required difficult decisions, which I did not take lightly,” Mr Biden said in a statement.

“Our priority now is to make sure Mark receives a healthy and safe return and is given the space and time he needs to transition back into society.”

Negotiations for his release had centred on a deal that would also involve the release of Bashir Noorzai, a notorious drug lord and member of the Taliban who told reporters in Kabul on Monday that he had spent 17 years and six months in US captivity before being released.

The exchange is one of the most significant prisoner swaps to take place under the Biden administration, coming five months after a separate deal with Russia that resulted in the release of Marine veteran Trevor Reed.

It took place despite concerns from his family and other advocates that the US military departure from Afghanistan, and the collapse of the government there, could make it harder to bring him home and could deflect attention away from his imprisonment.

President Joe Biden, who is in the UK to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, called Mr Frerichs’s family on Monday morning to share the “good news” that his administration was able to secure his release, according to a senior administration official.

Bashir Noorzai, right, a senior Taliban detainee held at Guantanamo, talks to Acting Minister of Defence Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, during a release ceremony in Kabul on Monday. AP

The official, who was not authorised to comment publicly, called the decision to grant Noorzai clemency a “difficult decision” but necessary to reunite a US citizen with his family.

A sister of Mr Frerichs, who is from Lombard, Illinois, thanked US government officials who helped secure her brother's release.

“I am so happy to hear that my brother is safe and on his way home to us. Our family has prayed for this each day of the more than 31 months he has been a hostage. We never gave up hope that he would survive and come home safely to us,” Charlene Cakora said in a statement.

In Afghanistan, Noorzai told reporters at a press conference that he had been released from an unspecified US prison and handed over earlier in the day to the Taliban in Kabul, in exchange for an American prisoner held in Afghanistan whom he did not identify. Frerichs’ family subsequently confirmed that it was him.

Mr Frerichs had been working on civil engineering projects at the time of his January 31, 2020 abduction in Kabul.