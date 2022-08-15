Taliban mark year since return to power with national holiday in Afghanistan

The Taliban marked the first anniversary of their return to power in Afghanistan with a national holiday on Monday, following a year that saw women's rights crushed and a humanitarian crisis reach critical levels.

The extremists captured Kabul after a nationwide lightning offensive against government forces which crumbled as US-led foreign forces left the country.

“We fulfilled the obligation of jihad and liberated our country,” said Niamatullah Hekmat, a fighter who entered the capital hours after president Ashraf Ghani fled the country on August 15.

The chaotic withdrawal of foreign forces continued until August 31, as tens of thousands of Afghans and foreigners clamoured to board flights out of the country.

The Taliban authorities have so far not announced any official celebrations to mark the anniversary, but state television said it would air special programmes.

Expand Autoplay Military leaders attend a flag-lowering ceremony in Afghanistan on June 24, 2021 as the UK’s contribution in the country draws to a close. A number of troops were to remain to offer diplomatic assurance to the international community in Kabul. Getty Images

“The time when we entered Kabul, and when the Americans left, those were moments of joy,” said Mr Hekmat, now a member of the special forces guarding the presidential palace.

But for ordinary Afghans, especially women, the return of the Taliban has only increased hardships. Aid agencies say that half the country's 38 million people face extreme poverty.

Initially, the Taliban promised a softer version of their harsh interpretation of Islamist rule that characterised their first stint in power from 1996 to 2001.

But many restrictions have been imposed on women to comply with the movement's austere vision of Islam.

Tens of thousands of girls have been shut out of secondary schools, while women have been barred from returning to many government jobs.

In May, they were ordered to fully cover up in public, ideally with an all-encompassing burqa.

“From the day they have come, life has lost its meaning,” said Ogai Amail, a resident of Kabul.

“Everything has been snatched from us, they have entered even our personal space,” she said.

Expand Autoplay This combination of photos shows women posing for portraits in different cities in Afghanistan. Since their takeover a year ago, the Taliban have squeezed Afghan women out of public life, imposing suffocating restrictions on where they can work, how they can travel and what they can wear. All photos by AFP

On Saturday, Taliban fighters beat women protesters and fired guns into the air to disperse a protest in Kabul.

While Afghans acknowledge a decline in violence since the Taliban seized power, the humanitarian crisis has left many helpless.

“People coming to our shops are complaining so much of high prices that we shopkeepers have started hating ourselves,” said Noor Mohammad, a shopkeeper from Kandahar, the power centre of the Taliban.

For Taliban fighters, however, the joy of victory overshadows the current economic crisis.

“We might be poor, we might be facing hardships, but the white flag of Islam will now fly high forever in Afghanistan,” said a fighter guarding a public park in Kabul.

With reporting from AFP