Trevor Reed, former US marine, freed in US-Russia prisoner swap

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday welcomed the release of former US marine Trevor Reed, who was freed in a prisoner swap with Russia.

Mr Reed's exchange for a Russian pilot convicted of drug smuggling comes amid historic tensions between the US and Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, and the Biden administration stressed that the swap does not signal any change in US views toward Moscow.

"This is a discrete issue on which we were able to make arrangements with the Russians," a senior US official told reporters.

"It represents no change, zero, to our approach to the appalling violence in Ukraine."

Moscow said it had exchanged Mr Reed for Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was convicted of drug smuggling in the US.

US officials said Mr Reed was on his way home. He had been in a Russian prison since 2019 and was sentenced to nine years by a Moscow court in 2020 for assaulting police.

"We welcome home Trevor Reed and celebrate his return to the family that missed him dearly," Mr Biden said in a statement.

"The negotiations that allowed us to bring Trevor home required difficult decisions that I do not take lightly."

The president said that his administration "won't stop until Paul Whelan and others join Trevor in the loving arms of family and friends".

Mr Whelan was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2020 on espionage charges that his family and the US claim are false.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed Mr Reed's release from "wrongful detention".

I am pleased that after years of wrongful detention by the Russian government, Trevor Reed has been freed and reunited with his family. We thank our partners for their cooperation and help to free Trevor. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 27, 2022

Images released by Russian state TV showed Mr Reed — dressed all in black and carrying a large bag — escorted on to a plane at Moscow's Vnukovo airport by men in military uniform, Reuters reported.

A second senior US official said Mr Reed was "clearly in good spirits, but you’ll understand he’s had a difficult couple of years".

Mr Reed, a student and former marine from Texas, was in July 2020 sentenced to nine years in prison by a Russian court after allegedly attacking police officers while drunk.

Konstantin Yaroshenko was arrested in Liberia in 2010 for drug trafficking. He was then transferred to the US, where he was sentenced to 20 years in prison in September 2011.

"I want to emphasise here that this was a commutation of his sentence," the first US official said of the pilot's case.

"The action in a way undermines or diminishes the import of the finding of his guilt."