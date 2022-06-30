Saudi Hajj ministry seeks alternative flights for overseas pilgrims

Saudi Arabia's Hajj Ministry has said it is seeking alternative flights for pilgrims from Europe and the US who have had problems with an online portal.

It said the “urgent package of solutions” aims to ensure that everyone chosen for this year’s Hajj in the ballot will be able to go.

The pilgrimage season will begin on July 7 and is the first since the coronavirus outbreak that worshippers from outside Saudi Arabia can attend.

The kingdom introduced a new one-stop portal for overseas visitors to request a Saudi visa and book a package for their pilgrimage.

Important statement from @MoHU_En for Hajj 1443AH pilgrims.



The Ministry of Hajj is working tirelessly to ensure that all pilgrims chosen for this year's Hajj shall receive tickets for their flights to have the opportunity to visit the holy sites. pic.twitter.com/ecXZNM5EO8 — Saudi Embassy UK (@SaudiEmbassyUK) June 30, 2022

But some British Muslims said the portal had caused confusion and the ministry said some pilgrims had faced technical problems.

It said there was limited capacity on flights. The first group of pilgrims from Europe, the US and Australia arrived on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia’s embassy in the UK said authorities were “working tirelessly” to ensure that everyone gets a ticket.

The ministry “is working to secure alternative flights and additional seats for pilgrims wishing to travel to Saudi Arabia from Britain, the United States of America and European countries”, it said.

“It is also ensuring the immediate issuance of visas to enter the kingdom. The ministry is in regular contact with those affected by the limited seating capacity and the technical difficulties experienced by pilgrims using the electronic portal.”

It assured visitors that authorities would “follow up [on] the condition of pilgrims in the kingdom and abroad, to ensure their arrival is facilitated before performing the rituals”.

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court on Wednesday announced that Hajj would begin on July 7, after the crescent moon was sighted. Applications for foreign visitors were open from June 10 to June 13.

Visitors from abroad must by fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and younger than 65 as of Friday. People who have not made the pilgrimage before were given priority in the ballot.