Saudi authorities arrest 19 for online scam offering to perform Hajj for others

Nineteen people were arrested by Saudi authorities on Tuesday for offering fraudulent services on social networks to perform Hajj on behalf of others .

The spokesman for Saudi Arabia's Public Security Department, Brig Gen Sami Al Shuwairekh, said that of those arrested, three were in breach of border security regulations and four Yemenis were detained for breaching the residence system. Among the others facing charges are three residents of Pakistani nationality, a resident with Myanmar citizenship, and two Saudi citizens. All are being held for posting illegal advertisements on social networks and a website about performing Hajj on behalf of others.

The advertisements included the offer to secure and distribute sacrifices for pilgrims unable to make the Hajj pilgrimage this year, as well as offering transport services secured through fake institutions.

Legal measures were taken against them, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

المتحدث الرسمي للأمن العام: القبض على (19) شخصًا لإعلانهم عبر شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي عن أداء فريضة الحج عن الآخرين وتأمين الأضاحي للحجاج بغرض النصب والاحتيال. pic.twitter.com/mXIW2GNlz5 — الأمن العام (@security_gov) June 28, 2022

Hajj fraud is prevalent throughout the world because booking a trip to perform the pilgrimage cannot be done without the aid of local offices designated by the Saudi authorities.

Traditionally, each country had more than one designated service provider through the countries’ respective Hajj authorities.

But an electronic registration platform introduced by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah this year, called Motawif, requires people from Europe, America and Australia to register for this year’s Hajj electronically at www.motawif.com.sa.

The new portal is part of the ministry’s efforts to facilitate Hajj procedures and provide competitive prices for European, American and Australian pilgrims.

The platform offers a range of flight and accommodation packages — platinum, gold or silver.

A person can do Hajj on behalf of another who is suffering from a terminal illness, or an individual who is too old to travel, or someone who has passed away without having had the chance to do it.

A person who is performing Hajj on behalf of someone else must first have performed Hajj themself.