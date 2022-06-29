Hajj 2022 to begin on July 7 after crescent moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

The Dhu Al Hijja crescent moon has been sighted on Wednesday evening in Saudi Arabia’s Tumair Observatory, according to the kingdom's Supreme Court.

The sighting of the moon marks the beginning of the Dhu Al Hijja Islamic month in which the Hajj pilgrimage is performed, followed by Eid Al Adha.

READ MORE What is Hajj and why is it important? A guide to the steps and dates

As the moon was sighted on Wednesday evening, Hajj will begin on July 7 with Arafat Day on July 8. Eid Al Adha, known as the festival of the sacrifice, will begin on Saturday, July 9.

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court had called on people living in the kingdom to sight the crescent moon of the month of Dhu Al Hijja on Wednesday evening.

Those who spot the moon with their naked eye or using binoculars are urged to report it to the nearest court and register their testimony.

The entire month of Dhu Al Hijja is holy, with a series of days important to the Muslim faith.

Dhu Al Hijja is the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar and is considered one of the four sacred months for Muslims, called Al Ash-hur Al Hurom.

Pilgrims arrive for Hajj - in pictures