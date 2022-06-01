Stella McCartney named in Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Honours

UK fashion designer Stella McCartney has been made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday honours for her services to fashion and sustainability.

McCartney, the daughter of Beatle Sir Paul McCartney and his late wife Linda, a photographer, is famed for vegan and vegetarian products as well as a star-studded fan base for her clothes.

In 2018 she created the reception dress for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, to wear after her wedding to Prince Harry.

She also designed the uniforms worn by athletes representing Britain at the 2012 London Olympics.

Her high profile customers have included singer Madonna, for whom she designed a wedding dress, actress Gwyneth Paltrow, and model Kate Moss. Her red carpet designs include the outfit Kate Hudson wore at the 2001 Oscars, and the one Jamie Lee Curtis wore at this year's event.

Jamie Lee Curtis wears Stella McCartney on the red carpet this year. Reuters

In 2001, McCartney with Italian luxury brand Gucci launched a new design label, produced under her name.

McCartney, a lifelong vegetarian, insisted that no leather or fur were to be used in the products.

The fashion brand grew across lifestyle and luxury sectors with her first perfume, “Stella”, in 2003, organic skincare in 2007 and her first collection of children’s wear for Gap in 2009.

She has also launched the Stella McCartney Cares Foundation — a charity platform supporting sustainability and breast cancer awareness.

Last month, McCartney and the organisers of music festival Glastonbury teamed up to release an upcycled vest in support of War Child's Emergency Fund.

Funds raised from the sale of the limited edition T-shirt will help children in Ukraine and other conflicts.

In the 2013 New Year Honours, she was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to fashion.

The CBE is used to honour people in prominent national roles or who make a distinguished, innovative contribution to any area.

Actor Damian Lewis and broadcaster Clare Balding, are among 85 people awarded a CBE.

The famous faces recognised in the queen's Birthday Honours list are said to reflect the monarch's “invaluable” qualities before her platinum jubilee.

Those behind the selection process said there was more consideration for people who have represented themes such as youth engagement, the environment and sustained public service to mark the queen's milestone.

There are top honours for English-Indian author Sir Salman Rushdie and illustrator Sir Quentin Blake, who are made Companions of Honour for services to literature and illustration respectively.

A record proportion of honours are going to women, with the percentage this year at 51.5 per cent.

The proportion going to those from ethnic minority backgrounds is 13.3 per cent, down from a record 15.0 per cent last year.

The CBE is the highest ranking award, excluding a knighthood or damehood, in the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, which was created in 1917 by King George V.