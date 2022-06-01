Tony Blair’s son Euan receives MBE in Queen’s Birthday Honours

The son of former prime minister Sir Tony Blair has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire for services to education in Queen Elizabeth II’s Birthday Honours.

Euan Blair, founder and chief executive of Multiverse, said he owes his newly bestowed honour to the staff at his tech start-up.

The awards took place earlier than usual this year to coincide with the queen’s platinum jubilee, with her actual birthday taking place on Saturday, June 11.

“It’s a real honour to receive this recognition, but it’s on behalf of an organisation full of people who are working tirelessly to build a truly outstanding alternative to university,” said Mr Blair.

“Multiverse’s growth is a testament to the power of apprenticeships to widen access to top jobs and give employers the skilled talent they need.

“Our community is now 8,000 strong — and as we continue to scale, our ambition is to reach tens of thousands more individuals at every stage of their careers.”

Tech education start-up Multiverse matches young people with apprenticeship routes into work.

It has partnered with leading employers such as Google and Depop to offer young people a non-university path to employment.

The London-based company, originally named WhiteHat, last year raised $130 million from US investors.

Mr Blair, the eldest son of former Labour prime minister Sir Tony, is believed to have a fortune of more than £160m ($200m).

The Evening Standard recently reported that his net worth is now more than three times higher than his father's, which is believed to be £44m ($55m).

He and his siblings, Nicky, Kathryn and Leo, spent their childhood in Downing Street alongside their mother, Cherie, while their father was in office between 1997 and 2007.

The Yale graduate recently bought a £22m ($27m), five-storey townhouse in west London featuring seven bedrooms and an “iceberg basement” with a swimming pool.