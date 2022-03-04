Tony Blair Institute: How to end Europe’s energy dependency on Russia

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Europe needs to look at replacing Russian energy supplies with alternatives, according to a UK think tank which says will mean short-term hurt for long-term gains.

The report, by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, said that as long as Europe remains heavily reliant on Russian energy, it will be a weak spot for regional security.

It suggests Middle East and American energy suppliers can play an important role in the switch.

About 40 per cent of Europe’s gas imports and 25 per cent of its oil imports come from Russia.

The report — Cutting the Cord: Ending Europe’s Dependency on Russia — lays out what it calls a credible path to reducing the reliance.

“Urgent action is needed,” the report says, adding that the Russian attack on Ukraine shows previous considerations of what was unthinkable needed to be looked at again.

“In the short term, implementing such a strategy would see a rise in inflation at a time when, emerging from the pandemic, it is already at a record high in many EU member states,” the report says.

“Making up for a Russian energy deficit would result in real economic costs, and European leaders would have to remain wary of the potential for price hikes that could strengthen populist movements across the continent.

“But this is still a discussion that leaders need to be having. While Europe faces an unprecedented threat to its postwar security, it must also work out the price it is willing to pay to preserve it.”

The report says it is “unlikely [President Vladimir] Putin would turn off the taps” but the war in Ukraine shows “we should prepare ourselves for all eventualities”.

It suggests that the EU could survive a two-month cut in the gas supply that comes through Ukraine from Russia.

In the medium term, it says countries needs to look at new suppliers, including in the Middle East and US, and at more nuclear involvement.

In the longer term, Europe needs to maintain and expand its nuclear-energy capacity, and accelerate the use of renewable energy grids.