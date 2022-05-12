Today's best photos: from wildfires in California to a tribute to Shireen Abu Akleh

More from The National:
Wednesday's best photos: from audiovisual experiments at ISE to Eurovision ballads
Tuesday's best photos: from Marilyn to Lake Mead
Monday's best photos: from Nato helicopter exercises to motorcycling at sunrise
Sunday's best photos: from Ronaldo in action to UFC's Chandler celebrating
Saturday's best photos: from Macron's swearing-in ceremony to a drone strike on Snake Island
Friday's best photos: from skateboarding in a war zone to floodlights and flares
Updated: May 12, 2022, 1:10 PM