Today's best photos: from wildfires in California to a tribute to Shireen Abu Akleh

'The National' picks the most striking images from around the world

The National
May 12, 2022
PhotographyWorld
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Heathrow attacks airlines in multibillion-pound argument over charge increases
An image that illustrates this article Today's best photos: from wildfires in California to a tribute to Shireen Abu AklehStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article US surpasses 'staggering' 1 million Covid-19 deaths
An image that illustrates this article Day of protest called for researcher on death row in Iran