Today's best photos: from audiovisual experiments at ISE to Eurovision ballads

More from The National:
Tuesday's best photos: from Marilyn to Lake Mead
Monday's best photos: from Nato helicopter exercises to motorcycling at sunrise
Sunday's best photos: from Ronaldo in action to UFC's Chandler celebrating
Saturday's best photos: from Macron's swearing-in ceremony to a drone strike on Snake Island
Friday's best photos: from skateboarding in a war zone to floodlights and flares
Thursday's best photos: from tea plantations in South Korea to Olympians at the White House
Updated: May 11, 2022, 1:18 PM