Sri Lanka's President Rajapaksa promises swift reform to prevent 'anarchy'

Sri Lanka’s embattled president has promised sweeping reforms as a nationwide protest movement tips the country into turmoil, having already ousted the prime minister.

Some of the worst protests the country has seen in decades have nearly overwhelmed security forces, following a spike in fuel prices and a food and financial crisis brought about by economic mismanagement and corruption.

Former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is now living in a heavily fortified military installation after protesters burned down his house and a museum dedicated to his late father.

Amid a national outcry, he was dismissed by his brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who still clings to power. He has promised to strip powers from the presidency and create a stronger role for parliament, while also condemning attacks on protesters, which have been blamed on pro-government mobs.

The national disaster represents a dramatic fall from grace for the Rajapaksa dynasty, a family credited by millions of Sri Lankans for bringing a bloody civil war with Tamil separatists to an end.

In the aftermath of the conflict, which saw hundreds of thousands of civilians killed, both Rajapaksa brothers were accused of war crimes by the UN.

But on Wednesday, the president offered a conciliatory note to millions of protesters who say their families are going hungry amid the sharp economic decline.

"I am working to form a new government this week to control the current situation and prevent the country from falling into anarchy," Gotabaya Rajapaksa said. "This week, I will be appointing a prime minister and a cabinet who are able to win the confidence of the majority in parliament and will strengthen the confidence of the people of the country."

Gotabaya Rajapaksa also said he will also give away much of his powers to parliament and when some normalcy returns, take steps to abolish the country's powerful executive presidential system.

The president's speech came as authorities deployed armoured vehicles and troops in the streets of the capital on Wednesday, two days after pro-government mobs attacked peaceful protesters, triggering a wave of violence across the country.

Security forces have been ordered to shoot those deemed to be participating in the violence, as sporadic acts of arson and vandalism continued despite a strict nationwide curfew that began on Monday evening.

Asela Waidyalankara, a cybersecurity professional, said there was "chaos and crisis and uncertainty everywhere".

He said people expected clarity but noted the speech was "vague and did not provide any answers".

Anti-government protesters have been demanding the resignations of President Rajapaksa and his brother over a debt crisis that has nearly bankrupted Sri Lanka and left its people facing severe shortages of fuel, food and other essentials.

In the past few days, nine people have died and more than 200 have been injured in violent attacks in which mobs set fire to buildings and vehicles.