Sri Lanka imposes indefinite curfew in capital after clashes

Sri Lanka deployed troops and imposed an indefinite curfew in the capital on Monday after government supporters attack protesters outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office.

At least 20 people were injured, officials said. Rajapaksa loyalists armed with sticks and clubs attacked unarmed protesters camping outside the president's office since April 9, AFP reported.

Police fired tear gas and water cannon on the government supporters who breached police lines to smash tents and other structures set up by anti-government protesters.

Police officers carry an injured man during clashes between government supporters and demonstrators in Colombo, on Monday. AFP

The Indian Ocean island nation is on the brink of bankruptcy and has suspended payments on its foreign loans. Its economic woes have brought on a political crisis, with the government facing widespread protests and a no-confidence motion in parliament.

Supporters of Mr Rajapaksa rallied inside his office earlier on Monday, urging him to ignore the protesters’ demands for him to step down.

After the meeting, they went to the front of the office where protesters have been demonstrating for several days. Local television channel Sirasa showed pro-government supporters attacking protesters with clubs, demolishing and later burning down their tents.

Meanwhile, trade unions on Monday called for protests throughout this week, trade union activist Saman Rathnapriya said, and more than 1,000 unions representing health, port, education, and other key service sectors have joined the “Week of Protests” movement.