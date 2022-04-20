Barbie produces Queen Elizabeth tribute doll to mark platinum jubilee

The makers of Barbie have produced a Queen Elizabeth II doll in celebration of the monarch's historic platinum jubilee.

The Queen Elizabeth II Barbie doll is styled in an ivory gown and blue riband adorned with decorations of order.

A tiara is based on Queen Mary's Fringe Tiara — famously worn by the Queen on her wedding day — and miniature medallions on ribbons are inspired by the Royal Family Orders.

The pink ribbon was given to the Queen by her father George VI, and the pale blue by her grandfather George V.

The silver brooch pinned underneath the sash represents the Garter Star Brooch, the insignia of the highest order of chivalry in the United Kingdom, the Order of the Garter.

Expand Autoplay Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating her platinum jubilee in 2022, the first British monarch to reign for 70 years. Here 'The National' looks back at each of the years the queen has been on the throne. All photos: Getty Images

“Queen Elizabeth II’s reign has been one of extraordinary impact, holding a position that few women have,” said historian Prof Kate Williams, author of Our Queen Elizabeth.

“In 1952, when she came to the throne, women were not encouraged to work and politicians expressed doubts about a young female monarch, but she showed them wrong, proved herself an adept leader and diplomat.

“As Her Majesty celebrates this milestone jubilee it is wonderful to see an iconic brand like Barbie share important historical female figures' impact as leaders, creators and pioneers to new generations.”

Undated handout photo issued by Mattel of The Queen Elizabeth II Barbie doll to commemorate the Queen's historic platinum jubilee. Issue date: Thursday April 21, 2022. PA

The doll made in the Queen's likeness has been released as part of the Tribute Collection range, which was launched last year to celebrate visionaries for their contributions, impact and legacy as trailblazers.

The doll is presented in a box inspired by the styles present in Buckingham Palace and is printed with a crest-shaped logo. It also features a badge commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Queen's accession to the throne.

The Queen Elizabeth II doll will be sold at Amazon, Harrods, Hamley’s, Selfridges and John Lewis.