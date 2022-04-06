Indian man spends life savings on temple for dead dog

A heartbroken Indian pensioner has spent his life savings on a statue of his pet dog.

Muthu Kumar, 82, from southern Tamil Nadu state, was deeply attached to the animal, a chocolate Labrador named Tom.

For the last two months of its life, the dog was immobile. Mr Kumar stayed by its side throughout, until its death, of old age, in January last year.

“He took care of him throughout his life. He treated him like a son and not a dog. He never served him food on plate but always fed him,” his son Manoj, 34, told The National.

Muthu Kumar, 82, a former government employee from Sivaganga in southern Tamil Nadu state has built a statue of his beloved dog, a brown Labrador, named Tom. Photo: Manoj Kumar

“He wanted to show his love for Tom and to tell the next generations of our clan about his affection for Tom and Tom’s loyalty towards the family. He wanted Tom to be remembered for the next 100 years.”

As the first anniversary of its death neared, Mr Kumar decided on the tribute to his best friend of 11 years.

Manoj said that from the day they bought Tom, when he was 45 days old, the two were inseparable.

Mr Kumar, who lives in Sivaganga, developed a deep bond with his pet.

Although living with his wife and sons, he was lonely. He had retired from his job with the government, and his sons seemed busy with study or work.

In January, he paid a sculptor 150,000 rupees ($2,000) to build the marble statue, complete with a canopy, on the family farm in Manamadurai.

Twice a week, Mr Kumar travels 18 kilometres by bus to visit Tom’s temple, carrying the creature’s favourite treats of kibble and eggs. On special occasions, the family takes him there by car.

He has also hired a caretaker to “look after” the shrine and “offer him meals” every day.

“We were surprised when he told us about the statue. We told him he was wasting money that he could have given to a needy person, but he wanted to do something special for Tom,” Manoj said.

“He did not take any help from us and spent his savings. Even now, he is old but visits Tom’s temple in the morning at least twice a week. He takes a garland and offers him eggs.”