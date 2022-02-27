Algeria says it's ready to supply EU with extra gas during Ukraine crisis

Surplus gas to the EU would go through the Transmed pipeline linking Algeria to Italy

The Algerian state energy company Sonatrach's headquarters in Algiers. Reuters
Soraya Ebrahimi
Feb 27, 2022

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Algeria's state energy company is ready to supply Europe with more gas during a possible decline caused by the Ukraine crisis, its chief executive Toufik Hakkar said on Sunday.

He said Sonatrach was ready to pump additional gas to the EU from its surplus through the Transmed pipeline linking Algeria to Italy.

Sonatrach is "a reliable gas supplier for the European market and is willing to support its long-term partners in the event of difficult situations", Mr Hakkar told the daily Liberte.

READ MORE
Can Germany live without Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas?

But he said this would be contingent on the availability of a surplus of gas or liquified natural gas after national demand and "contractual engagements" are met.

Mr Hakkar said an "unused capacity" in the Transmed pipeline could be used to "increase the supplies to the European market".

The Transmed pipeline, jointly operated with Italy's ENI, has a capacity of about 32 million cubic metres a year — four times that of the Medgaz pipeline to Spain.

Image 1 of 46
Ukrainian Territorial Defence fighters test the automatic grenade launcher taken from a destroyed Russian infantry mobility vehicle GAZ Tigr after the fight in Kharkiv. Ukrainian forces secured full control of Ukraine’s second-largest city on February 27, 2022 after street fighting with Russian troops, the local governor said. AFP

Ukrainian Territorial Defence fighters test the automatic grenade launcher taken from a destroyed Russian infantry mobility vehicle GAZ Tigr after the fight in Kharkiv. Ukrainian forces secured full control of Ukraine’s second-largest city on February 27, 2022 after street fighting with Russian troops, the local governor said. AFP

Mr Hakkar said Sonatrach could expand its supplies to countries not served by existing pipelines by using LNG tankers.

He said Europe was the "natural market of choice" for Algerian gas, which accounts for about 11 per cent of Europe's gas imports.

Former Algerian energy minister Abdelmajid Attar, meanwhile, told AFP that "Algeria exports a maximum of 22 billion cubic metres via the Transmed pipeline", leaving a capacity of 10 billion cubic metres.

But Mr Attar said Algeria alone would not be able to "compensate for the decline in Russian gas supply", but it could offer a maximum of two or three million more cubic metres.

Mr Attar, who also previously served as Sonatrach's chief executive, said LNG could also be sent by tankers, and that existing liquefaction plants are only operating at 50 to 60 per cent capacity.

He said that in the medium term, "in four or five months, Algeria can send larger quantities", but it must first develop new reserves of shale gas.

Sonatrach said in January that it would invest $40 billion into oil exploration, production and refinement, as well as gas prospecting and extraction, between 2022 and 2026.

Updated: February 27th 2022, 11:09 PM
UkraineRussiaGasAlgeria
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article UK's Boris Johnson dismisses Putin’s nuclear warning as ‘distraction’
An image that illustrates this article Taliban say dozens of criminals arrested in sweeps across Kabul
An image that illustrates this article Turkey recognises Russia-Ukraine 'war' and may block battleships
An image that illustrates this article Algeria says it's ready to supply EU with extra gas during Ukraine crisis