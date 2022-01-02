Afghans who lost limbs make prosthetics at Kabul hospital - in pictures

Men work at Kabul Orthopaedic Hospital, Afghanistan. All photos: EPA

A patient is fitted with a prosthetic leg and will practise using it with help from the staff.

The centre makes prosthetics for some of the many Afghans who have lost limbs.

The number rises every year, owing to terrorism, continued conflict and unexploded mines.

The centre was set up by the International Committee of the Red Cross, which has founded similar clinics in several Afghan cities.

It has the capacity to provide about 200 prosthetic devices each day.

Several dozen people work there, nearly all of them disabled and many of them former patients.