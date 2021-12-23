Today's best photos: Christmas in Lahore to camel beauty pageant in Abu Dhabi

Christmas lights

AP Photo

Pakistani Christians gather in Lahore, capital of eastern Punjab province, to mark Christmas.

Front seats

Reuters

People look out the window of an evacuation centre after Typhoon Rai struck Surigao City, in the Philippine province of Surigao del Norte.

Final farewell

AFP

Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinian Mohammed Issa Abbas, who was shot dead by Israeli forces, at the Al Amari refugee camp in Ramallah.

Seeking shelter

AP Photo

Migrants settle at the checkpoint logistics centre "Bruzgi" on the Belarus-Poland border near the western Belarusian city of Grodno.

Full tank

AP Photo

An Afghan man fills oil canisters with water near the improvised dam in Hachka.

Home for the holidays

EPA

Travellers queue at Schiphol Airport, the Netherlands, before the Christmas holidays.

United we stand

Khushnum Bhandari / The National

A pair of camels at Al Dhafra Festival, the biggest gathering of humped beasts in the UAE, which usually draws thousands of the animals.