Omicron case numbers increase in US as Australia reports first local transmission

Covid-19 cases involving the new Omicron strain have been increasing in the US, with New York City recording three more cases and Massachusetts reporting its first infection.

The cases in New York, which bring the state’s total to eight, do not appear to be connected to a large anime conference in Manhattan, where a Minnesota resident appears to have been infected, Governor Kathy Hochul said on Saturday.

Massachusetts reported a case involving a fully vaccinated woman in her 20s who had travelled out of state, the Department of Public Health said. She “has experienced mild disease" but did not need to be admitted to hospital, the department said.

At least 12 US states have reported infections caused by the strain. Georgia said it is tracing people who had been in contact with a resident who returned from South Africa, spent two days in Georgia before going to New Jersey, where she tested positive.

Meanwhile, five people in Sydney, Australia’s largest city, have contracted the Omicron variant locally, health authorities in New South Wales state confirmed.

The cases are linked to two schools and a climbing gym in Sydney’s western suburbs, which may also be the source of a confirmed Omicron infection in the Australian Capital Territory, the state's chief health officer Kerry Chant said Sunday.

Urgent genome testing is under way for a number of other cases linked to the venues and should be available in coming days.

New South Wales has confirmed 15 Omicron infections and more are expected, Ms Chant said. The outbreak was traced to infected travellers on a flight from Doha who had been in southern Africa.

Australia will begin vaccinating young children starting early next year once authorities receive final approvals in the coming weeks.

Countries reviewing travel rules

Countries around the world have begun reviewing travel requirements as the new strain begins to take hold. UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News that the country will require all travellers to take a Covid-19 test within 48 hours before their flight – regardless of their vaccination status.

The measure will be temporary and be reviewed as the Omicron outbreak develops, he said. More than 100 people in the UK have been identified with the new variant, which is rapidly spreading around the globe.

The new rules go into effect on December 7.

The French government also announced details of tougher testing requirements for visitors from outside the EU. From Saturday, anyone coming from a non-European country, whether or not they are vaccinated, must show a negative antigen test less than 24 hours old or a negative PCR test less than 48 hours old.

Unvaccinated EU visitors need a negative antigen or PCR test less than 24 hours old to enter France.

While not announcing new travel restrictions, Rio de Janeiro mayor Eduardo Paes said he was cancelling New Year's Eve celebrations after Brazil reported its first Omicron cases.

Countries such as Chile and Romania have also announced their first cases of the new variant. Both countries linked the new cases to travellers who have recently been to Africa.

Chile’s first case was a foreign resident who had travelled recently from Ghana, the Valparaiso regional secretariat of the health ministry said on Twitter. The patient had received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Cases of the Omicron variant linked to a Christmas party in the Norwegian capital may rise to as many as 100, public broadcaster NRK reported.

Every one who attended the event held by renewable power producer Scatec ASA on November 26 is being treated as if they have the virus, the broadcaster reported, citing Line Vold, a department director at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.