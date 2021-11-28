Peru earthquake shakes buildings with 7.5 magnitude tremors

They have been felt in Ecuador after early-morning quake

Robert Tollast
Nov 28, 2021

People fled into the streets and buildings suffered structural damage in Peru on Sunday as a magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck the northern part of the country, the US Geological Survey said.

The earthquake's epicentre was roughly 42 kilometres north of Barranca, a city of about 70,000 people on the coast. No casualties were reported, but some buildings in the city appeared to have suffered serious damage, videos uploaded to social media showed.

There was no tsunami expected and no warning was issued by the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre, which monitors earthquakes in the Pacific region.

This is a developing story.

Updated: November 28th 2021, 12:53 PM
