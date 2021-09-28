Today's best photos: from a sandstorm in Brazil to a polar bear in Norway

Greta Thunberg at Youth for Climate summit
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, centre with back to camera, arrives for a three-day Youth for Climate summit in Milan, Italy.
The wait for vaccines in India
People camp overnight to receive a Covid-19 vaccine at a government-run hospital in Siliguri, India.
Street art festival in Morocco
Moroccan street artist Omar Lhamzi works on a mural during the Jidar street art festival in Rabat.
Hungry polar bear in Norway
A hungry polar bear looks for food along the shore near Pyramiden, Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago.
Greek PM arrives in France
Republican Guards greet Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis ahead of a meeting with France's President Emmanuel Macron in the Louvre, Paris.
Golden harvest
A tractor harvests a vineyard at sunrise in Chablis, France.
Updated: September 28th 2021, 12:33 PM