Today's best photos: from a sandstorm in Brazil to a polar bear in Norway

'The National' selects the most stunning pictures from around the world

A massive dust storm is seen engulfing the neighbourhood of Nossa Senhora do Carmo at the city of Frutal, Minas Gerais state, Brazil. AFP

The National
Sep 28, 2021

AP Photo

Greta Thunberg at Youth for Climate summit

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, centre with back to camera, arrives for a three-day Youth for Climate summit in Milan, Italy.

AFP

The wait for vaccines in India

People camp overnight to receive a Covid-19 vaccine at a government-run hospital in Siliguri, India.

AFP

Street art festival in Morocco

Moroccan street artist Omar Lhamzi works on a mural during the Jidar street art festival in Rabat.

AFP

Hungry polar bear in Norway

A hungry polar bear looks for food along the shore near Pyramiden, Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago.

AP Photo

Greek PM arrives in France

Republican Guards greet Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis ahead of a meeting with France's President Emmanuel Macron in the Louvre, Paris.

EPA

Golden harvest

A tractor harvests a vineyard at sunrise in Chablis, France.

Updated: September 28th 2021, 12:33 PM
