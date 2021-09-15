Taliban fighters eat ice cream as a slowly changing Kabul watches a month on

A man selling balloons at night in Kabul a month since the start of Taliban rule. All photos by Stefanie Glinski

Two Taliban fighters sit waiting for fruit juice, guns resting on their legs, while children play on the pavement in front of them and shops turn on their bright neon lights as the sun sets over the Hindu Kush Mountains.

Men sell balloons and popcorn in the evening breeze as children’s hands reach out of rolled-down car windows. It seems like a scene from any other Kabul night - save for the newly arrived fighters.

One month ago, the Taliban took the Afghan capital following a major offensive, with provinces falling one after the other as then-president Ashraf Ghani and most of his Cabinet took flight.

The Afghan army largely surrendered or fled as well. Despite the $83 billion invested in the Afghan security forces, many soldiers hadn’t received their salaries in months and the government frequently played down the numbers of lives lost.

The Taliban took Kabul, which has a population of six million, without facing much of a fight. They later announced an interim government made up of all men, mostly ethnic Pashtuns, with only a handful of Tajiks and Uzbeks and no member of the Hazara ethnic minority.

Former president Hamid Karzai and Dr Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, both of whom had been in negotiations with the Taliban, have since effectively been put under house arrest.

The group has set up checkpoints throughout the city, some of their fighters squatting in houses of those who left the country in a rush, others drinking juice and eating ice cream alongside locals, who have little choice but to tolerate the new, armed residents.

Many of the Talibs now in Kabul have come from rural provinces - from Zabul and Kunar, Badakhshan and Farah - curious to visit the capital for the first time, exploring the previously unknown city's amusement parks, playing with animals at the zoo and frequenting the many restaurants.

They roam freely while many people who’ve lived in Kabul all their lives have gone into hiding or avoid public outings. Hundreds of thousands have left altogether.

Nargis, a 26-year-old former employee of the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, told The National that, one month into the new regime, little had changed for her. She is still living in fear, hopeless for the future.

Children stand outside the former US embassy in Kabul where the banner of the Taliban has replaced previous murals. Stefanie Glinski for The National

“The Taliban have quickly revealed their true faces: we hear of abductions and beatings of journalists. The media is censored and phone networks are turned off. This is scary and gives us a glimpse of what’s ahead,” she said during a phone call, too afraid to meet in person.

Nargis, who spoke to The National under condition of anonymity, still hopes to leave her country, saying there is no place for women like her. “I’m unemployed now,” she said.

A few armed Talibs stand guard at the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, an agency that won’t be part of the new administration. Instead, the feared Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice is back, responsible for enforcing adherence to Sharia across the country.

The Ministry of Higher Education also announced an adjusted school curriculum, with acting minister Shaikh Abdul Baqi Haqqani saying that “each subject that is against Islamic law will be removed” and that girls and boys will not be allowed to study together.

Quote The Taliban is not allowing our protests because they are afraid of our voices Zahra, activist

A month on, the city’s new residents continue to stand out. They have even sought to change the face of the city, painting over its colourful murals and hopeful poems, and replacing them with victory slogans and Islamic verses.

With the black-and-white “Islamic Emirate” flag flying over the city, people’s fears and suspicions remain.

Now that the airport is once again open to international flights, many people, among them activists and former government employees, are once again plotting their escape, willing to live in a foreign country as a refugee in exchange for safety.

Others are determined to stay.

Zahra, a 22-year-old activist living in west Kabul, a once vibrant part of town full of now-closed restaurants and coffee shops, says she will not bow to the new orders “under [any] circumstances, even if they kill me”.

She has been protesting in recent weeks and said she will continue to do so, though she worries about repercussions for her family. If her parents and siblings were safe and out of the country, she says she would fight even harder.

“The Taliban is not allowing our protests because they are afraid of our voices. They previously silenced women, but now, 20 years later, they didn’t expect us to keep shouting and fighting. We will not stop, and we will not leave Afghanistan, even if we die,” she said.

Top New Zealand cop on policing the virtual world New Zealand police began closer scrutiny of social media and online communities after the attacks on two mosques in March, the country's top officer said. The killing of 51 people in Christchurch and wounding of more than 40 others shocked the world. Brenton Tarrant, a suspected white supremacist, was accused of the killings. His trial is ongoing and he denies the charges. Mike Bush, commissioner of New Zealand Police, said officers looked closely at how they monitored social media in the wake of the tragedy to see if lessons could be learned. “We decided that it was fit for purpose but we need to deepen it in terms of community relationships, extending them not only with the traditional community but the virtual one as well," he told The National. "We want to get ahead of attacks like we suffered in New Zealand so we have to challenge ourselves to be better."

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

