Who is in the Taliban's new government in Afghanistan?

The Taliban on Tuesday announced their first government after taking control of Afghanistan last month.

Key positions have been given to some of the movement's top officials and the ministry of women's affairs, which was a staple in governments prior to Taliban rule, was removed.

The hardline movement had been expected to announce a government since the US and its allies completed their withdrawal from Kabul on August 31.

The Taliban promised an "inclusive" government that represents Afghanistan's complex ethnic makeup -- though women are unlikely to be included at the top levels.

Taliban's new cabinet

Mohammed Hassan Akhund – Acting Prime Minster

Mohammad Hassan Akhund was announced as leader of the Taliban's new government. He served as a minister before the 2001 invasion, is on a UN sanctions list and heads the Taliban’s powerful leadership council.

Abdul Ghani Baradar – Deputy Prime Minister

Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar will be one of two deputy prime ministers. The second deputy will be Abdul Salam Hanafi.

One of the founding members of the Taliban in 1994 Baradar is seen as de facto leader of the group despite serving under supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.

He led the Taliban’s political negotiation team in Qatar since 2019 after being released from jail in Pakistan. In March 2020 he became the first Taliban leader to directly speak with a US president, when he had a phone call with Donald Trump.

Sirajuddin Haqqani – Interior Minister

Sirajuddin Haqqani is one of two deputies under supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada. He heads the Haqqani network, one of the most violent, powerful and independent elements that make up the Taliban. He remains on the FBI's most wanted list. The Haqqani network reportedly has been controlling security in Kabul since the Taliban took over in August.

Mohammad Yaqoob – Defence Minister

Mohammad Yaqoob, also known as Mullah Yacoob, is the son of Taliban co-founder Mullah Mohammed Omar. He sits on the Taliban’s leadership council and has reportedly been responsible for overseeing the Taliban’s vast network of shadow governors across the country.

Amir Khan Muttaqi – Foreign Minister A member of the Taliban political office in Doha that helped negotiate the US withdrawal agreement with the government of Donald Trump.

Abdul Hakim – Justice Minister A hardline cleric, he recently ran a religious school and led the Taliban’s judicial system and oversaw the group’s clerics.

Hedayatullah Badri – Finance Minister Din Mohammad – Economy Minister A Taliban official and member of the negotiating team in Qatar. He is the former minister of planning and higher education. Mohammed Idris was appointed head of the central bank.

Khairullah Khairkhwa – Information and Culture Minister

A former Guantanamo Bay prisoner considered among the most hardline by US security officials, he was released by former president Barack Obama in 2014 in exchange for US army soldier Sgt Bowe Bergdahl. His deputy will be Zabihullah Mujahid, who is known for using Twitter to share statements.

Abdul Haq Wasiq – Head of National Directorate of Security

Also a former Guantanamo Bay detainee released in exchange for Sgt Bergdahl, he was previously the deputy minister of intelligence for the Taliban. He also took part in political negotiations with the US in Doha.

Qari Fasihuddin – Army head A Tajik fighter who rose within the Taliban ranks, he was previously a shadow governor for the group in Badakshan province. He led the Taliban’s takeover of the north of the country – one of the most significant developments in the group’s return to power.

"The Cabinet is not complete, it is just acting," Mujahid said at the Government Information and Media Centre in Kabul.

"We will try to take people from other parts of the country."

