Storm heading for Tokyo as Olympics draw to a close

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 05: Gold medalist Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir of Team Kenya poses during the medal ceremony for the Men's 800m Final. (Michael Steele/Getty)

A tropical storm is forecast to hit Tokyo on the last day of the Olympic Games, organisers said on Friday, but did not announce any changes in the schedule.

Japan's weather agency predicted strong winds, high waves and the risk of landslides and floods along the eastern coast from Saturday afternoon to Sunday, when Tropical Storm Mirinae is expected to pass over the capital.

The Olympics' closing ceremony is on Sunday evening, with medal events including water polo and rhythmic gymnastics taking place at indoor venues in the city during the day.

Cycling track races are also scheduled in Shizuoka, south-west of Tokyo, while the men's marathon will kick off early on Sunday in the far northern city of Sapporo.

"We are firmly and calmly paying attention" to the path of the storm, Tokyo 2020 organising committee spokesman Masa Takaya said.

"It is necessary to inform you objectively, so that we can avoid excessive overreaction," he said.

A storm hit Japan last week, forcing Games organisers to reschedule some rowing and archery events, although they brought forward the surfing finals to take advantage of powerful waves.

On Friday, Mirinae was about 100 kilometres north of Minamidaito island, near the southern archipelago of Okinawa.

It was moving east, with gusts of up to 108 kilometres per hour.

Another tropical storm is hovering in the Taiwan Strait, moving towards Japan.

Japan's typhoon season runs from about May to October, peaking in August and September.

In 2019, Typhoon Hagibis smashed into Japan as it hosted the Rugby World Cup, killing more than 100 people.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 case numbers continue to rise in Japan, with the country deciding this week to expand Covid-19 curbs to more than 70 per cent of its population. In contrast to the stringent lockdowns in some countries, authorities are relying mainly on requests for self-restraint and peer pressure.

With nationwide new cases topping 15,000 a day for the first time this week, expectations are that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga may declare a nationwide state of emergency, although he said on Thursday he was not considering this now.

Some ruling legislators suggested legal changes to allow stricter enforcement of curbs, but any move to a western-style lockdown would be controversial and take time.

Sri Lanka-India Test series schedule 1st Test India won by 304 runs at Galle

The Bio Favourite holiday destination: Either Kazakhstan or Montenegro. I’ve been involved in events in both countries and they are just stunning. Favourite book: I am a huge of Robin Cook’s medical thrillers, which I suppose is quite apt right now. My mother introduced me to them back home in New Zealand. Favourite film or television programme: Forrest Gump is my favourite film, that’s never been up for debate. I love watching repeats of Mash as well. Inspiration: My late father moulded me into the man I am today. I would also say disappointment and sadness are great motivators. There are times when events have brought me to my knees but it has also made me determined not to let them get the better of me.

Greatest Royal Rumble results John Cena pinned Triple H in a singles match Cedric Alexander retained the WWE Cruiserweight title against Kalisto Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt win the Raw Tag Team titles against Cesaro and Sheamus Jeff Hardy retained the United States title against Jinder Mahal Bludgeon Brothers retain the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos Seth Rollins retains the Intercontinental title against The Miz, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe AJ Styles remains WWE World Heavyweight champion after he and Shinsuke Nakamura are both counted out The Undertaker beats Rusev in a casket match Brock Lesnar retains the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns in a steel cage match Braun Strowman won the 50-man Royal Rumble by eliminating Big Cass last

David Haye record Total fights: 32

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

The specs: 2018 Renault Koleos Price, base: From Dh77,900

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

The Specs: The Specs: Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 444bhp Torque: 600Nm Price: AED 356,580 incl VAT On sale: now.

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

Hunger and Fury: The Crisis of Democracy in the Balkans

