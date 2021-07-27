Last victim of Florida building collapse identified

Except for a teenager rescued hours after the tower crumbled, firefighters have found no survivors

People place flowers on a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Champlain Towers South condo building collapse in Surfside. AP

Jul 27, 2021

Authorities in Surfside, Florida, have identified the last missing person from the partial collapse of a residential condo building that killed 98 people last month.

She was named as Estelle Hedaya, 54.

"Today, I can report that because of these sustained heroic efforts, the last remaining missing person has now been accounted for and identified," said Daniella Levine-Cava, the mayor of Miami-Dade county where the tragedy occurred.

"Ninety-eight victims have now been identified, including 97 victims who were recovered in the collapse and one person that passed away in the hospital," she said.

Even though all the unidentified victims have been found, Levine-Cava said police were continuing to search for evidence and human remains among the tonnes of debris from the building, which were transferred to a warehouse.

The 12-storey Champlain Towers South building, facing the ocean in Surfside, north of Miami Beach, partially collapsed in the early morning of June 24.

Firefighters worked for weeks at the scene of the disaster until winding up their efforts last Friday.

Except for a teenager rescued hours after the tower collapsed, they found no survivors in the rubble of the building and soon focused on recovering human remains.

Just over a month after the disaster, the exact reason for the collapse remains unknown, although preliminary findings have shown some of the building's structure appeared degraded.

The rest of the building had to be evacuated after the disaster, and authorities demolished it on July 4, considering it to be a danger to the search and rescue teams.

