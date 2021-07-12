Haiti assassination suspect with 'political' aim arrested

Haitian police announced Sunday they had arrested a Haitian national “who had political objectives” in recruiting the gunmen who assassinated President Jovenel Moise last week.

“This is an individual who entered Haiti on a private plane with political objectives,” said Leon Charles, head of the Haitian National Police.

Christian Emmanuel Sanon, 63, who is Haitian, arrived in the country in June, accompanied by several Colombians, according to details provided at a press conference attended by several Haitian ministers.

“The mission then changed,” Charles said, explaining that the intent had originally been to arrest Moise, and the operation was mounted from within the country.

“Twenty-two other individuals entered Haiti,” Charles said.

Eighteen Colombian citizens have been arrested since Wednesday. By interrogating them, the Haitian police learnt that Sanon had recruited 26 team members through a Florida-based Venezuelan security company, CTU.

“When we, the police, blocked the progress of these bandits after they committed their crime, the first person that one of the assailants called was Christian Emmanuel Sanon.

“He contacted two other people that we consider to be the masterminds of the assassination of President Jovenel Moise,” Charles said. He did not disclose the identities of the two other suspects.

Members of the FBI, the State Department, the Justice Department, the National Security Council and the Department of Homeland Security arrived in Haiti on Sunday and met the director general of police.

According to Haitian authorities, the 28-member hit squad burst into Moise’s family home and shot him and his wife, Martine.

The president was killed and his wife gravely injured. She was flown to hospital in Miami.

Moise’s assassination has plunged already troubled Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, into chaos.

Amid deep uncertainty over its political future, the international community has called on the impoverished Caribbean country to go ahead with presidential and legislative elections slated for later this year.

On Sunday, the US delegation met the main actors in Haiti’s government.

"I met with the US delegation and together we welcomed the resolution of the Senate that chose me as interim president of the Republic,” Joseph Lambert, president of the Haitian Senate, tweeted on Sunday evening.

The delegation also met interim prime minister Claude Joseph, who says he is still in charge.

No police officers were injured during the operations to arrest the Colombian alleged mercenaries, three of whom were killed in the process.

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.

Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

