Haitian police search the Morne Calvaire district of Petion Ville for suspects in the murder of President Jovenel Moise. AP Photo

Haiti has asked Washington and the UN for troops to secure its ports, airport and other strategic sites after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise opened a power vacuum in the crisis-hit Caribbean nation.

The US has already said it will send FBI and other agents to investigate the killing of Moise at his home on Wednesday.

In the wake of the slaying "we thought that mercenaries could destroy some infrastructure to create chaos ... During a conversation with the US secretary of state and the UN we made this request," elections minister Mathias Pierre told AFP on Friday.

The US State Department and Pentagon both confirmed receiving a request for "security and investigative assistance" and said they remained in contact with officials in Port-au-Prince, but did not specify whether military troops would be deployed.

The UN did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A UN diplomatic source had earlier indicated a Security Council resolution was needed to do as the Haitians had asked.

Washington had already signalled its willingness to help the Haitian investigation. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said senior FBI and other officials would be heading to the Caribbean as soon as possible.

The development came as questions swirled about who could have masterminded the audacious assassination, with most members of a hit squad of Colombians and Americans either dead or in custody, and no clear motive made public.

Haitians gather outside the US Embassy in Port-au-Prince on July 9, two days after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise sparked fears of more unrest. Reuters

Amid the uncertainty, three men are being touted as potential leaders of the nation of 11 million people, more than half of whom are under the age of 20. There is no working parliament.

After days of paralysis in the capital, Port-au-Prince saw the timid return of people to the streets, shops opening and the resumption of public transport on Friday morning - but under a pall of apprehension.

People scrambled to stockpile basic necessities at supermarkets and queued to buy propane for cooking in anticipation of more instability.

Quote I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow or the day after ... I am preparing for bad days ahead Marjory, Port-au-Prince resident

"I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow or the day after ... I am preparing for bad days ahead," Port-au-Prince resident Marjory told AFP, as she and her husband stocked up on supplies.

Gang violence, rife in the former French colony, has also increased, with clashes between groups paralysing a major highway.

The city's airport, shuttered after the attack, appeared to have reopened, according to Flightradar data.

As the shock of the killing wore off, many in the poorest country in the Americas were demanding answers.

"Foreigners came to the country to perpetrate this crime. We, Haitians, are appalled," said a resident of the capital.

"We need to know who is behind this."

Police said a 28-member hit squad of Colombians and Americans carried out the attack, but that they were still seeking its masterminds.

Others have speculated on the possible involvement of security agents, adding to the confusion.

Moise's security team has been summoned to appear before the courts.

"The president of the Republic, Jovenel Moise, was assassinated by his security agents," former Haitian senator Steven Benoit said.

"It is not Colombians who killed him. They were contracted by the Haitian state."

One of Moise's last acts as president on Monday was to appoint a new prime minister, Ariel Henry. He had not taken office when Moise was killed.

Hours after the assassination, Mr Henry's predecessor Claude Joseph said he was in charge.

While the opposition has accused Mr Joseph of power-grabbing, the United Nations has said he had authority because Mr Henry had not been sworn in.

Late Friday, a third option was floated.

In an attempt to emerge from what it called an "institutional and political vacuum," the Senate voted on a resolution to make Senator Joseph Lambert the provisional president.

But the announcement is non-binding. While it does have some support among opposition politicians, not enough senators are currently in office to legally pass the resolution.

Haiti was already in the midst of an institutional crisis before the assassination.

Moise had not organised an election since he came to power in early 2017 and the country has had no parliament since January 2020. Moise had been ruling by decree.

Some alleged attackers, including both Americans, have been arrested. Three have been killed, and at least five are still on the run, officers said on Friday.

The US said it is aware of the arrest of US citizens but declined further comment.

Colombia on Friday said 17 Colombian ex-soldiers were thought to have been involved and will collaborate on the investigation.

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

THE BIG THREE NOVAK DJOKOVIC

19 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 14, 15, 18, 19)

French Open: 2 (2016, 21)

US Open: 3 (2011, 15, 18)

Australian Open: 9 (2008, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21)

Prize money: $150m



ROGER FEDERER

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 12, 17)

French Open: 1 (2009)

US Open: 5 (2004, 05, 06, 07, 08)

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 06, 07, 10, 17, 18)

Prize money: $130m



RAFAEL NADAL

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 10)

French Open: 13 (2005, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20)

US Open: 4 (2010, 13, 17, 19)

Australian Open: 1 (2009)

Prize money: $125m

THE BIG THREE NOVAK DJOKOVIC

19 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 14, 15, 18, 19)

French Open: 2 (2016, 21)

US Open: 3 (2011, 15, 18)

Australian Open: 9 (2008, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21)

Prize money: $150m



ROGER FEDERER

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 12, 17)

French Open: 1 (2009)

US Open: 5 (2004, 05, 06, 07, 08)

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 06, 07, 10, 17, 18)

Prize money: $130m



RAFAEL NADAL

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 10)

French Open: 13 (2005, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20)

US Open: 4 (2010, 13, 17, 19)

Australian Open: 1 (2009)

Prize money: $125m

THE BIG THREE NOVAK DJOKOVIC

19 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 14, 15, 18, 19)

French Open: 2 (2016, 21)

US Open: 3 (2011, 15, 18)

Australian Open: 9 (2008, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21)

Prize money: $150m



ROGER FEDERER

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 12, 17)

French Open: 1 (2009)

US Open: 5 (2004, 05, 06, 07, 08)

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 06, 07, 10, 17, 18)

Prize money: $130m



RAFAEL NADAL

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 10)

French Open: 13 (2005, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20)

US Open: 4 (2010, 13, 17, 19)

Australian Open: 1 (2009)

Prize money: $125m

THE BIG THREE NOVAK DJOKOVIC

19 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 14, 15, 18, 19)

French Open: 2 (2016, 21)

US Open: 3 (2011, 15, 18)

Australian Open: 9 (2008, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21)

Prize money: $150m



ROGER FEDERER

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 12, 17)

French Open: 1 (2009)

US Open: 5 (2004, 05, 06, 07, 08)

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 06, 07, 10, 17, 18)

Prize money: $130m



RAFAEL NADAL

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 10)

French Open: 13 (2005, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20)

US Open: 4 (2010, 13, 17, 19)

Australian Open: 1 (2009)

Prize money: $125m

THE BIG THREE NOVAK DJOKOVIC

19 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 14, 15, 18, 19)

French Open: 2 (2016, 21)

US Open: 3 (2011, 15, 18)

Australian Open: 9 (2008, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21)

Prize money: $150m



ROGER FEDERER

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 12, 17)

French Open: 1 (2009)

US Open: 5 (2004, 05, 06, 07, 08)

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 06, 07, 10, 17, 18)

Prize money: $130m



RAFAEL NADAL

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 10)

French Open: 13 (2005, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20)

US Open: 4 (2010, 13, 17, 19)

Australian Open: 1 (2009)

Prize money: $125m

THE BIG THREE NOVAK DJOKOVIC

19 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 14, 15, 18, 19)

French Open: 2 (2016, 21)

US Open: 3 (2011, 15, 18)

Australian Open: 9 (2008, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21)

Prize money: $150m



ROGER FEDERER

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 12, 17)

French Open: 1 (2009)

US Open: 5 (2004, 05, 06, 07, 08)

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 06, 07, 10, 17, 18)

Prize money: $130m



RAFAEL NADAL

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 10)

French Open: 13 (2005, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20)

US Open: 4 (2010, 13, 17, 19)

Australian Open: 1 (2009)

Prize money: $125m

THE BIG THREE NOVAK DJOKOVIC

19 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 14, 15, 18, 19)

French Open: 2 (2016, 21)

US Open: 3 (2011, 15, 18)

Australian Open: 9 (2008, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21)

Prize money: $150m



ROGER FEDERER

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 12, 17)

French Open: 1 (2009)

US Open: 5 (2004, 05, 06, 07, 08)

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 06, 07, 10, 17, 18)

Prize money: $130m



RAFAEL NADAL

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 10)

French Open: 13 (2005, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20)

US Open: 4 (2010, 13, 17, 19)

Australian Open: 1 (2009)

Prize money: $125m

THE BIG THREE NOVAK DJOKOVIC

19 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 14, 15, 18, 19)

French Open: 2 (2016, 21)

US Open: 3 (2011, 15, 18)

Australian Open: 9 (2008, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21)

Prize money: $150m



ROGER FEDERER

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 12, 17)

French Open: 1 (2009)

US Open: 5 (2004, 05, 06, 07, 08)

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 06, 07, 10, 17, 18)

Prize money: $130m



RAFAEL NADAL

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 10)

French Open: 13 (2005, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20)

US Open: 4 (2010, 13, 17, 19)

Australian Open: 1 (2009)

Prize money: $125m

THE BIG THREE NOVAK DJOKOVIC

19 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 14, 15, 18, 19)

French Open: 2 (2016, 21)

US Open: 3 (2011, 15, 18)

Australian Open: 9 (2008, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21)

Prize money: $150m



ROGER FEDERER

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 12, 17)

French Open: 1 (2009)

US Open: 5 (2004, 05, 06, 07, 08)

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 06, 07, 10, 17, 18)

Prize money: $130m



RAFAEL NADAL

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 10)

French Open: 13 (2005, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20)

US Open: 4 (2010, 13, 17, 19)

Australian Open: 1 (2009)

Prize money: $125m

THE BIG THREE NOVAK DJOKOVIC

19 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 14, 15, 18, 19)

French Open: 2 (2016, 21)

US Open: 3 (2011, 15, 18)

Australian Open: 9 (2008, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21)

Prize money: $150m



ROGER FEDERER

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 12, 17)

French Open: 1 (2009)

US Open: 5 (2004, 05, 06, 07, 08)

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 06, 07, 10, 17, 18)

Prize money: $130m



RAFAEL NADAL

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 10)

French Open: 13 (2005, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20)

US Open: 4 (2010, 13, 17, 19)

Australian Open: 1 (2009)

Prize money: $125m

THE BIG THREE NOVAK DJOKOVIC

19 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 14, 15, 18, 19)

French Open: 2 (2016, 21)

US Open: 3 (2011, 15, 18)

Australian Open: 9 (2008, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21)

Prize money: $150m



ROGER FEDERER

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 12, 17)

French Open: 1 (2009)

US Open: 5 (2004, 05, 06, 07, 08)

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 06, 07, 10, 17, 18)

Prize money: $130m



RAFAEL NADAL

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 10)

French Open: 13 (2005, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20)

US Open: 4 (2010, 13, 17, 19)

Australian Open: 1 (2009)

Prize money: $125m

THE BIG THREE NOVAK DJOKOVIC

19 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 14, 15, 18, 19)

French Open: 2 (2016, 21)

US Open: 3 (2011, 15, 18)

Australian Open: 9 (2008, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21)

Prize money: $150m



ROGER FEDERER

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 12, 17)

French Open: 1 (2009)

US Open: 5 (2004, 05, 06, 07, 08)

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 06, 07, 10, 17, 18)

Prize money: $130m



RAFAEL NADAL

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 10)

French Open: 13 (2005, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20)

US Open: 4 (2010, 13, 17, 19)

Australian Open: 1 (2009)

Prize money: $125m

THE BIG THREE NOVAK DJOKOVIC

19 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 14, 15, 18, 19)

French Open: 2 (2016, 21)

US Open: 3 (2011, 15, 18)

Australian Open: 9 (2008, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21)

Prize money: $150m



ROGER FEDERER

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 12, 17)

French Open: 1 (2009)

US Open: 5 (2004, 05, 06, 07, 08)

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 06, 07, 10, 17, 18)

Prize money: $130m



RAFAEL NADAL

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 10)

French Open: 13 (2005, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20)

US Open: 4 (2010, 13, 17, 19)

Australian Open: 1 (2009)

Prize money: $125m

THE BIG THREE NOVAK DJOKOVIC

19 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 14, 15, 18, 19)

French Open: 2 (2016, 21)

US Open: 3 (2011, 15, 18)

Australian Open: 9 (2008, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21)

Prize money: $150m



ROGER FEDERER

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 12, 17)

French Open: 1 (2009)

US Open: 5 (2004, 05, 06, 07, 08)

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 06, 07, 10, 17, 18)

Prize money: $130m



RAFAEL NADAL

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 10)

French Open: 13 (2005, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20)

US Open: 4 (2010, 13, 17, 19)

Australian Open: 1 (2009)

Prize money: $125m

THE BIG THREE NOVAK DJOKOVIC

19 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 14, 15, 18, 19)

French Open: 2 (2016, 21)

US Open: 3 (2011, 15, 18)

Australian Open: 9 (2008, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21)

Prize money: $150m



ROGER FEDERER

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 12, 17)

French Open: 1 (2009)

US Open: 5 (2004, 05, 06, 07, 08)

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 06, 07, 10, 17, 18)

Prize money: $130m



RAFAEL NADAL

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 10)

French Open: 13 (2005, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20)

US Open: 4 (2010, 13, 17, 19)

Australian Open: 1 (2009)

Prize money: $125m

THE BIG THREE NOVAK DJOKOVIC

19 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 14, 15, 18, 19)

French Open: 2 (2016, 21)

US Open: 3 (2011, 15, 18)

Australian Open: 9 (2008, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21)

Prize money: $150m



ROGER FEDERER

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 12, 17)

French Open: 1 (2009)

US Open: 5 (2004, 05, 06, 07, 08)

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 06, 07, 10, 17, 18)

Prize money: $130m



RAFAEL NADAL

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 10)

French Open: 13 (2005, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20)

US Open: 4 (2010, 13, 17, 19)

Australian Open: 1 (2009)

Prize money: $125m

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

The specs: 2018 Jaguar E-Pace First Edition Price, base / as tested: Dh186,480 / Dh252,735 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 246hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 365Nm @ 1,200rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jaguar E-Pace First Edition Price, base / as tested: Dh186,480 / Dh252,735 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 246hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 365Nm @ 1,200rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jaguar E-Pace First Edition Price, base / as tested: Dh186,480 / Dh252,735 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 246hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 365Nm @ 1,200rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jaguar E-Pace First Edition Price, base / as tested: Dh186,480 / Dh252,735 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 246hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 365Nm @ 1,200rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jaguar E-Pace First Edition Price, base / as tested: Dh186,480 / Dh252,735 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 246hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 365Nm @ 1,200rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jaguar E-Pace First Edition Price, base / as tested: Dh186,480 / Dh252,735 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 246hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 365Nm @ 1,200rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jaguar E-Pace First Edition Price, base / as tested: Dh186,480 / Dh252,735 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 246hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 365Nm @ 1,200rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jaguar E-Pace First Edition Price, base / as tested: Dh186,480 / Dh252,735 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 246hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 365Nm @ 1,200rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jaguar E-Pace First Edition Price, base / as tested: Dh186,480 / Dh252,735 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 246hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 365Nm @ 1,200rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jaguar E-Pace First Edition Price, base / as tested: Dh186,480 / Dh252,735 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 246hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 365Nm @ 1,200rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jaguar E-Pace First Edition Price, base / as tested: Dh186,480 / Dh252,735 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 246hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 365Nm @ 1,200rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jaguar E-Pace First Edition Price, base / as tested: Dh186,480 / Dh252,735 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 246hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 365Nm @ 1,200rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jaguar E-Pace First Edition Price, base / as tested: Dh186,480 / Dh252,735 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 246hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 365Nm @ 1,200rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jaguar E-Pace First Edition Price, base / as tested: Dh186,480 / Dh252,735 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 246hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 365Nm @ 1,200rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jaguar E-Pace First Edition Price, base / as tested: Dh186,480 / Dh252,735 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 246hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 365Nm @ 1,200rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jaguar E-Pace First Edition Price, base / as tested: Dh186,480 / Dh252,735 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 246hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 365Nm @ 1,200rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.7L / 100km

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Other simple ideas for sushi rice dishes Cheat’s nigiri

This is easier to make than sushi rolls. With damp hands, form the cooled rice into small tablet shapes. Place slices of fresh, raw salmon, mackerel or trout (or smoked salmon) lightly touched with wasabi, then press, wasabi side-down, onto the rice. Serve with soy sauce and pickled ginger. Easy omurice

This fusion dish combines Asian fried rice with a western omelette. To make, fry cooked and cooled sushi rice with chopped vegetables such as carrot and onion and lashings of sweet-tangy ketchup, then wrap in a soft egg omelette. Deconstructed sushi salad platter

This makes a great, fuss-free sharing meal. Arrange sushi rice on a platter or board, then fill the space with all your favourite sushi ingredients (edamame beans, cooked prawns or tuna, tempura veggies, pickled ginger and chilli tofu), with a dressing or dipping sauce on the side.

Other simple ideas for sushi rice dishes Cheat’s nigiri

This is easier to make than sushi rolls. With damp hands, form the cooled rice into small tablet shapes. Place slices of fresh, raw salmon, mackerel or trout (or smoked salmon) lightly touched with wasabi, then press, wasabi side-down, onto the rice. Serve with soy sauce and pickled ginger. Easy omurice

This fusion dish combines Asian fried rice with a western omelette. To make, fry cooked and cooled sushi rice with chopped vegetables such as carrot and onion and lashings of sweet-tangy ketchup, then wrap in a soft egg omelette. Deconstructed sushi salad platter

This makes a great, fuss-free sharing meal. Arrange sushi rice on a platter or board, then fill the space with all your favourite sushi ingredients (edamame beans, cooked prawns or tuna, tempura veggies, pickled ginger and chilli tofu), with a dressing or dipping sauce on the side.

Other simple ideas for sushi rice dishes Cheat’s nigiri

This is easier to make than sushi rolls. With damp hands, form the cooled rice into small tablet shapes. Place slices of fresh, raw salmon, mackerel or trout (or smoked salmon) lightly touched with wasabi, then press, wasabi side-down, onto the rice. Serve with soy sauce and pickled ginger. Easy omurice

This fusion dish combines Asian fried rice with a western omelette. To make, fry cooked and cooled sushi rice with chopped vegetables such as carrot and onion and lashings of sweet-tangy ketchup, then wrap in a soft egg omelette. Deconstructed sushi salad platter

This makes a great, fuss-free sharing meal. Arrange sushi rice on a platter or board, then fill the space with all your favourite sushi ingredients (edamame beans, cooked prawns or tuna, tempura veggies, pickled ginger and chilli tofu), with a dressing or dipping sauce on the side.

Other simple ideas for sushi rice dishes Cheat’s nigiri

This is easier to make than sushi rolls. With damp hands, form the cooled rice into small tablet shapes. Place slices of fresh, raw salmon, mackerel or trout (or smoked salmon) lightly touched with wasabi, then press, wasabi side-down, onto the rice. Serve with soy sauce and pickled ginger. Easy omurice

This fusion dish combines Asian fried rice with a western omelette. To make, fry cooked and cooled sushi rice with chopped vegetables such as carrot and onion and lashings of sweet-tangy ketchup, then wrap in a soft egg omelette. Deconstructed sushi salad platter

This makes a great, fuss-free sharing meal. Arrange sushi rice on a platter or board, then fill the space with all your favourite sushi ingredients (edamame beans, cooked prawns or tuna, tempura veggies, pickled ginger and chilli tofu), with a dressing or dipping sauce on the side.

Other simple ideas for sushi rice dishes Cheat’s nigiri

This is easier to make than sushi rolls. With damp hands, form the cooled rice into small tablet shapes. Place slices of fresh, raw salmon, mackerel or trout (or smoked salmon) lightly touched with wasabi, then press, wasabi side-down, onto the rice. Serve with soy sauce and pickled ginger. Easy omurice

This fusion dish combines Asian fried rice with a western omelette. To make, fry cooked and cooled sushi rice with chopped vegetables such as carrot and onion and lashings of sweet-tangy ketchup, then wrap in a soft egg omelette. Deconstructed sushi salad platter

This makes a great, fuss-free sharing meal. Arrange sushi rice on a platter or board, then fill the space with all your favourite sushi ingredients (edamame beans, cooked prawns or tuna, tempura veggies, pickled ginger and chilli tofu), with a dressing or dipping sauce on the side.

Other simple ideas for sushi rice dishes Cheat’s nigiri

This is easier to make than sushi rolls. With damp hands, form the cooled rice into small tablet shapes. Place slices of fresh, raw salmon, mackerel or trout (or smoked salmon) lightly touched with wasabi, then press, wasabi side-down, onto the rice. Serve with soy sauce and pickled ginger. Easy omurice

This fusion dish combines Asian fried rice with a western omelette. To make, fry cooked and cooled sushi rice with chopped vegetables such as carrot and onion and lashings of sweet-tangy ketchup, then wrap in a soft egg omelette. Deconstructed sushi salad platter

This makes a great, fuss-free sharing meal. Arrange sushi rice on a platter or board, then fill the space with all your favourite sushi ingredients (edamame beans, cooked prawns or tuna, tempura veggies, pickled ginger and chilli tofu), with a dressing or dipping sauce on the side.

Other simple ideas for sushi rice dishes Cheat’s nigiri

This is easier to make than sushi rolls. With damp hands, form the cooled rice into small tablet shapes. Place slices of fresh, raw salmon, mackerel or trout (or smoked salmon) lightly touched with wasabi, then press, wasabi side-down, onto the rice. Serve with soy sauce and pickled ginger. Easy omurice

This fusion dish combines Asian fried rice with a western omelette. To make, fry cooked and cooled sushi rice with chopped vegetables such as carrot and onion and lashings of sweet-tangy ketchup, then wrap in a soft egg omelette. Deconstructed sushi salad platter

This makes a great, fuss-free sharing meal. Arrange sushi rice on a platter or board, then fill the space with all your favourite sushi ingredients (edamame beans, cooked prawns or tuna, tempura veggies, pickled ginger and chilli tofu), with a dressing or dipping sauce on the side.

Other simple ideas for sushi rice dishes Cheat’s nigiri

This is easier to make than sushi rolls. With damp hands, form the cooled rice into small tablet shapes. Place slices of fresh, raw salmon, mackerel or trout (or smoked salmon) lightly touched with wasabi, then press, wasabi side-down, onto the rice. Serve with soy sauce and pickled ginger. Easy omurice

This fusion dish combines Asian fried rice with a western omelette. To make, fry cooked and cooled sushi rice with chopped vegetables such as carrot and onion and lashings of sweet-tangy ketchup, then wrap in a soft egg omelette. Deconstructed sushi salad platter

This makes a great, fuss-free sharing meal. Arrange sushi rice on a platter or board, then fill the space with all your favourite sushi ingredients (edamame beans, cooked prawns or tuna, tempura veggies, pickled ginger and chilli tofu), with a dressing or dipping sauce on the side.

Other simple ideas for sushi rice dishes Cheat’s nigiri

This is easier to make than sushi rolls. With damp hands, form the cooled rice into small tablet shapes. Place slices of fresh, raw salmon, mackerel or trout (or smoked salmon) lightly touched with wasabi, then press, wasabi side-down, onto the rice. Serve with soy sauce and pickled ginger. Easy omurice

This fusion dish combines Asian fried rice with a western omelette. To make, fry cooked and cooled sushi rice with chopped vegetables such as carrot and onion and lashings of sweet-tangy ketchup, then wrap in a soft egg omelette. Deconstructed sushi salad platter

This makes a great, fuss-free sharing meal. Arrange sushi rice on a platter or board, then fill the space with all your favourite sushi ingredients (edamame beans, cooked prawns or tuna, tempura veggies, pickled ginger and chilli tofu), with a dressing or dipping sauce on the side.

Other simple ideas for sushi rice dishes Cheat’s nigiri

This is easier to make than sushi rolls. With damp hands, form the cooled rice into small tablet shapes. Place slices of fresh, raw salmon, mackerel or trout (or smoked salmon) lightly touched with wasabi, then press, wasabi side-down, onto the rice. Serve with soy sauce and pickled ginger. Easy omurice

This fusion dish combines Asian fried rice with a western omelette. To make, fry cooked and cooled sushi rice with chopped vegetables such as carrot and onion and lashings of sweet-tangy ketchup, then wrap in a soft egg omelette. Deconstructed sushi salad platter

This makes a great, fuss-free sharing meal. Arrange sushi rice on a platter or board, then fill the space with all your favourite sushi ingredients (edamame beans, cooked prawns or tuna, tempura veggies, pickled ginger and chilli tofu), with a dressing or dipping sauce on the side.

Other simple ideas for sushi rice dishes Cheat’s nigiri

This is easier to make than sushi rolls. With damp hands, form the cooled rice into small tablet shapes. Place slices of fresh, raw salmon, mackerel or trout (or smoked salmon) lightly touched with wasabi, then press, wasabi side-down, onto the rice. Serve with soy sauce and pickled ginger. Easy omurice

This fusion dish combines Asian fried rice with a western omelette. To make, fry cooked and cooled sushi rice with chopped vegetables such as carrot and onion and lashings of sweet-tangy ketchup, then wrap in a soft egg omelette. Deconstructed sushi salad platter

This makes a great, fuss-free sharing meal. Arrange sushi rice on a platter or board, then fill the space with all your favourite sushi ingredients (edamame beans, cooked prawns or tuna, tempura veggies, pickled ginger and chilli tofu), with a dressing or dipping sauce on the side.

Other simple ideas for sushi rice dishes Cheat’s nigiri

This is easier to make than sushi rolls. With damp hands, form the cooled rice into small tablet shapes. Place slices of fresh, raw salmon, mackerel or trout (or smoked salmon) lightly touched with wasabi, then press, wasabi side-down, onto the rice. Serve with soy sauce and pickled ginger. Easy omurice

This fusion dish combines Asian fried rice with a western omelette. To make, fry cooked and cooled sushi rice with chopped vegetables such as carrot and onion and lashings of sweet-tangy ketchup, then wrap in a soft egg omelette. Deconstructed sushi salad platter

This makes a great, fuss-free sharing meal. Arrange sushi rice on a platter or board, then fill the space with all your favourite sushi ingredients (edamame beans, cooked prawns or tuna, tempura veggies, pickled ginger and chilli tofu), with a dressing or dipping sauce on the side.

Other simple ideas for sushi rice dishes Cheat’s nigiri

This is easier to make than sushi rolls. With damp hands, form the cooled rice into small tablet shapes. Place slices of fresh, raw salmon, mackerel or trout (or smoked salmon) lightly touched with wasabi, then press, wasabi side-down, onto the rice. Serve with soy sauce and pickled ginger. Easy omurice

This fusion dish combines Asian fried rice with a western omelette. To make, fry cooked and cooled sushi rice with chopped vegetables such as carrot and onion and lashings of sweet-tangy ketchup, then wrap in a soft egg omelette. Deconstructed sushi salad platter

This makes a great, fuss-free sharing meal. Arrange sushi rice on a platter or board, then fill the space with all your favourite sushi ingredients (edamame beans, cooked prawns or tuna, tempura veggies, pickled ginger and chilli tofu), with a dressing or dipping sauce on the side.

Other simple ideas for sushi rice dishes Cheat’s nigiri

This is easier to make than sushi rolls. With damp hands, form the cooled rice into small tablet shapes. Place slices of fresh, raw salmon, mackerel or trout (or smoked salmon) lightly touched with wasabi, then press, wasabi side-down, onto the rice. Serve with soy sauce and pickled ginger. Easy omurice

This fusion dish combines Asian fried rice with a western omelette. To make, fry cooked and cooled sushi rice with chopped vegetables such as carrot and onion and lashings of sweet-tangy ketchup, then wrap in a soft egg omelette. Deconstructed sushi salad platter

This makes a great, fuss-free sharing meal. Arrange sushi rice on a platter or board, then fill the space with all your favourite sushi ingredients (edamame beans, cooked prawns or tuna, tempura veggies, pickled ginger and chilli tofu), with a dressing or dipping sauce on the side.

Other simple ideas for sushi rice dishes Cheat’s nigiri

This is easier to make than sushi rolls. With damp hands, form the cooled rice into small tablet shapes. Place slices of fresh, raw salmon, mackerel or trout (or smoked salmon) lightly touched with wasabi, then press, wasabi side-down, onto the rice. Serve with soy sauce and pickled ginger. Easy omurice

This fusion dish combines Asian fried rice with a western omelette. To make, fry cooked and cooled sushi rice with chopped vegetables such as carrot and onion and lashings of sweet-tangy ketchup, then wrap in a soft egg omelette. Deconstructed sushi salad platter

This makes a great, fuss-free sharing meal. Arrange sushi rice on a platter or board, then fill the space with all your favourite sushi ingredients (edamame beans, cooked prawns or tuna, tempura veggies, pickled ginger and chilli tofu), with a dressing or dipping sauce on the side.

Other simple ideas for sushi rice dishes Cheat’s nigiri

This is easier to make than sushi rolls. With damp hands, form the cooled rice into small tablet shapes. Place slices of fresh, raw salmon, mackerel or trout (or smoked salmon) lightly touched with wasabi, then press, wasabi side-down, onto the rice. Serve with soy sauce and pickled ginger. Easy omurice

This fusion dish combines Asian fried rice with a western omelette. To make, fry cooked and cooled sushi rice with chopped vegetables such as carrot and onion and lashings of sweet-tangy ketchup, then wrap in a soft egg omelette. Deconstructed sushi salad platter

This makes a great, fuss-free sharing meal. Arrange sushi rice on a platter or board, then fill the space with all your favourite sushi ingredients (edamame beans, cooked prawns or tuna, tempura veggies, pickled ginger and chilli tofu), with a dressing or dipping sauce on the side.

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

HOW DO SIM CARD SCAMS WORK? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards, often by claiming their phone has been lost or stolen They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

HOW DO SIM CARD SCAMS WORK? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards, often by claiming their phone has been lost or stolen They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

HOW DO SIM CARD SCAMS WORK? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards, often by claiming their phone has been lost or stolen They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

HOW DO SIM CARD SCAMS WORK? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards, often by claiming their phone has been lost or stolen They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

HOW DO SIM CARD SCAMS WORK? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards, often by claiming their phone has been lost or stolen They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

HOW DO SIM CARD SCAMS WORK? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards, often by claiming their phone has been lost or stolen They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

HOW DO SIM CARD SCAMS WORK? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards, often by claiming their phone has been lost or stolen They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

HOW DO SIM CARD SCAMS WORK? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards, often by claiming their phone has been lost or stolen They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

HOW DO SIM CARD SCAMS WORK? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards, often by claiming their phone has been lost or stolen They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

HOW DO SIM CARD SCAMS WORK? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards, often by claiming their phone has been lost or stolen They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

HOW DO SIM CARD SCAMS WORK? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards, often by claiming their phone has been lost or stolen They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

HOW DO SIM CARD SCAMS WORK? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards, often by claiming their phone has been lost or stolen They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

HOW DO SIM CARD SCAMS WORK? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards, often by claiming their phone has been lost or stolen They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

HOW DO SIM CARD SCAMS WORK? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards, often by claiming their phone has been lost or stolen They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

HOW DO SIM CARD SCAMS WORK? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards, often by claiming their phone has been lost or stolen They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.