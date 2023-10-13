Photo essay: A visit to Al Ain and the Middle East's largest man-made salt cave

Al Ain Salt Cave, in Mbazzarah Al Khadra, is the Middle East's largest and only man-made salt cave.

Experts say it offers a natural remedy for about 18 different conditions, including psoriasis, arthritis, sinusitis, asthma, eczema, anxiety, snoring, allergies, colds, flu, congestion, ear infections, hay fever and rhinitis.

The opening of the cave is part of a bigger effort to offer great services and make the community healthier.

“Inside the cave, you'll find rocky salt containing more than 84 natural minerals out of the 92 known elements,” Khaled Mohamed Al Saber, manager of the salt cave, told The National.

“The salt is from Poland, sourced from the salty rocks in Krakow. People travelled to Poland and visited the natural cave in Krakow. It appears that a child's breathing showed positive results there, so they decided to replicate it here in the UAE."

Proponents of visiting the cave say it offers a great chance to clean and detoxify your body, making you feel healthier.

“Among these minerals, the most important ones include potassium, magnesium, calcium, iron, zinc, and copper, all of which are essential for the human body," Al Saber said.

“In addition to its physical benefits, the cave is known for its relaxing properties. It can help reduce anxiety, stress, nerve tension, and dispel negative energy while promoting improved blood circulation."