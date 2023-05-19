A stay at Jareed Hotel, one of Riyadh's first luxury boutique properties – Hotel Insider

Set in the heart of The Boulevard Riyadh, the 58-room Jareed Hotel is one of the city's first boutique properties, having opened its doors to tourists less than a year ago.

Riyadh is Saudi Arabia's fastest-changing city, hosting a growing number of events related to entertainment, sports, hospitality and business. The Boulevard is also home to fine-dining restaurants, concept retail outlets and coffee shops, and Jareed is right in the middle of all the action.

The welcome

Expand Autoplay The Living Room at Jareed Hotel offers all-day dining, a cocktail bar and communal working space with a balcony overlooking The Boulevard Riyadh. All photos: Jareed Hotel

Valet staff are quick to welcome me and deal with my car and luggage. The lobby is an intimate space with high ceilings and luxe interiors, separated by a door from the Italian fine-dining restaurant Morini's, which also serves as the venue for breakfast. Arabic coffee and dates are served while we wait in a seating area beside the reception desk.

Young Saudi female staff welcome me at reception, and even the concierge desk is managed by Saudi women, a first for the kingdom. The receptionist is quick to issue my room key and give me a rundown of the hotel's facilities, which include a spa, restaurants, business centre and access to a gym with separate facilities for men and women, which is next to the hotel on the Boulevard strip.

The neighbourhood

Founding day celebrations at The Boulevard Riyadh. Photo: Swipe Upe Agency

A 30-minute drive from the airport, The Boulevard Riyadh is a leading attraction for locals and tourists in the city. It is close to the King Abdullah Financial District and Diriyah, which was declared a Unesco World Heritage Site in 2010 and was the original home of the Saudi royal family. It features a newly developed pedestrianised maze of winding alleyways, with fine-dining restaurants, cafes and craft shops.

The room

The hotel has 58 rooms and suites, with the smallest measuring 58 square metres. The lavishly designed Boulevard Suite is spread over an area of 106 square metres, has a living room and dining area that seats four, as well as a study overlooking the terrace and a bedroom with a king-size bed, sofa, TV and floor-to-ceiling windows that slide open on to a terrace.

The terrace is connected to and accessible from the bedroom and living room, with uninterrupted views of the Boulevard. Guests of the hotel can lounge on the comfortable sofa or chairs on the terrace, where low music plays throughout the day. Despite being on the Boulevard, there is no excessive noise, ensuring my stay is peaceful.

The bedroom in the Boulevard Suite. Photo: Jareed Hotel

Every room is equipped with minibar that offers complimentary drinks, as well as a refillable Nespresso coffee machine. The hotel and rooms display works by local artists, with a barcode people can scan to find out more about them.

For those with a busy schedule, spa services at Jareed are available until 11pm. There is also a pillow menu, bath salts crafted by a local brand and Hermes amenities.

The service

Service throughout the hotel is first class, which includes the housekeeping staff who go out of their way to ensure guests are taken care of. They were even kind enough to bring a heater into our room to keep us warm.

Morini's staff provided excellent breakfast service too, with staff paying attention to everyone's order and remembering our preferences on our next visit.

The scene

Jareed Hotel caters to guests who are looking for privacy, great service and luxury. The property has access to the two leading gyms in the city — Arena for men, and AlMultaka for women. It is also home to a high-end barber shop next to Jimam Spa, which offers rejuvenating wellness and beauty treatments for men and women, on separate floors. Although guests are only minutes away from other fantastic restaurants on the strip, there are two fine-dining restaurants in the property.

The food

The breakfast buffet at Morini on the ground floor is not to be missed, while guests can also choose to order a la carte from an extensive menu.

At The Living Room, guests can enjoy an array of international cuisine options in a grand setting, compete with plush leather sofas, tasteful art, a library and an outdoor terrace. There are also spectacular mocktails, including non-alcoholic rum, vodka and gin variations at the bar.

Highs and lows

The service, hotel design and architecture are among the highs. The attention to detail, whether in terms of the art, spa facilities or dining venues show that the hotel's owners know their market and are able to deliver.

Jareed hotel in Riyadh.

The Living Room will also set up private dinners in your room, with two set menus on offer for those booking a suite. The only inconvenience is having to leave the hotel to access the gym in the same promenade.

The insider tip

Ask for a Boulevard view and make sure to visit The Living Room for drinks and interesting conversations.

The verdict

Jareed Hotel stands out not just because of its Saudi roots, but because of its ability to show how a small-scale hotel can ooze glamour, while offering intimate stays and great service. It is easily on a par with the rest of the country's five-star luxury hotels.

The bottom line

Stays at Jareed Hotel start from SAR 1,500 ($400) per night, excluding tax; jareedhotels.com