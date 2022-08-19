Muscling in on the teen strength and fitness camp at Chalk Training Ground in Dubai

Lunges, sled pushes and mobility exercises are some of the moves young fitness fans are practising as part of a teenage strength and conditioning camp at Chalk Training Ground in Dubai.

The camp, specially designed for people of all fitness levels, aged 13 to 18, began on July 12, with classes taking place on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

"These unique workouts are created to help promote fitness and health through strength and conditioning and help young adults get into sports," says co-founder Trisha Cadden.

Coach Frankie Kelly with Ahmed Hakmi, 11, and Luay Hakmi, 14, at Chalk Training Ground. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The classes are taught by her partner and co-founder Frankie Kelly, who has been practising strength and conditioning since the mid-1990s.

The sessions also aim to encourage social interaction, and enhance motor skills and co-ordination through the carefully curated functional training taking place within a safe and supportive environment.

"The classes are led by our CTG team of highly qualified coaches with a host of advanced-level skill sets, including hypertrophy training, strength and conditioning and CrossFit, who are available throughout to provide motivation and inspiration and ensure the correct techniques for every move," says Cadden.

The workouts aim to promote social interaction and enhance motor skills and co-ordination. Chris Whiteoak / The National

She says the gym is very much a sports team environment as classes are taught in a motivated, energetic session with the focus on technique and functional development at its core.

"Teaching youths how to engage in a positive, inclusive manner while learning lifelong skills in how to correctly train and feel their best is what the camp is all about," she says.

Technique and functional development are at the core of the sessions. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Chalk Training Ground opened its doors in April at New Golden Mile 3 on The Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. Previously, Cadden and Kelly launched The Vault Total Conditioning in Al Quoz back in 2017, before moving on to a second gym called The Vault Performance Fitness.

"Over the years we have fine tuned our business model, class and training style and offerings to focus all of our energy on Chalk Training Ground," she says. "This is now our only brand. CTG to us is the future of the everyday athlete, where everyone is limitless in their efforts to excel."

The strength training camp is tailored for teenagers. Chris Whiteoak / The National

CTG offers a variety of classes such as high-intensity interval training, functional circuit, endurance training, weightlifting, and strength and conditioning, that last 45 to 75 minutes.

"All levels train together which is part of the magic, providing huge levels of support, encouragement and inspiration to one another while socially enjoying the journey," she says.

Chalk Training Ground is looking forward to welcoming new members. Chris Whiteoak / The National

In addition to those classes, CTG is also looking forward to welcoming new members or those who want to participate in a challenge to better themselves in time for the holidays.

"We are open and scalable to all and we offer a first trial class for free," says Cadden. "We have a 12-week transformation challenge commencing on September 9, which is an ideal way for newcomers to feel and become their fittest by Christmas."