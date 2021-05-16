UAE's Mahzooz draw: Dh50 million mega prize still up for grabs

A lucky participant in the Mahzooz draw stands the chance of winning a grand prize of Dh50 million.
The 25th weekly draw took place on Saturday, with five winners sharing a Dh200,000 ($54,000) prize.
However, the mega prize is still up for grabs and could be won by an individual or shared by a group.
The next draw will take place on May 22 at 9pm. It will be live-streamed on Mahzooz's website and social media channels.
To participate in the draw, registrations can be made online.
Participants are required to buy a Dh35 bottle of water. Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the draw.
Entrants participate in an interactive live draw, where they match numbers and win prizes.
The water bottles collected by Mahzooz are donated to charity.
During the most recent draw, 165 people also won Dh1,000. The total prize money won in the draw was more than Dh1.2 million.
The winning numbers were 7, 17, 24, 31, 32 and 44.
In March, an Indian construction worker earning Dh3,000 won Dh2 million from a live draw held by Mahzooz.
Antony Joy, 39, told The National he would use the funds to pay off his bank loans and support his elderly parents.
How a UAE lottery changed lives – in pictures
The Abu Dhabi Supreme Petroleum Council was established in 1988 and is the highest governing body in Abu Dhabi’s oil and gas industry. The council formulates, oversees and executes the emirate’s petroleum-related policies. It also approves the allocation of capital spending across state-owned Adnoc’s upstream, downstream and midstream operations and functions as the company’s board of directors. The SPC’s mandate is also required for auctioning oil and gas concessions in Abu Dhabi and for awarding blocks to international oil companies. The council is chaired by Sheikh Khalifa, the President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi while Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, is the vice chairman.
