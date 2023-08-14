Sultan Al Neyadi celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day from space

Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has joined in Pakistan's Independence Day celebrations from 400km above Earth.

The UAE history-maker shared a picture of Pakistan's capital Islamabad, taken from the International Space Station on Monday.

Dr Al Neyadi, who is coming to the end of his six-month voyage, paid tribute to Pakistan's "rich culture" in a congratulatory message on social media.

"Happy Independence Day to all Pakistanis, especially those living in the UAE," Dr Al Neyadi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Happy Independence Day to all Pakistanis, especially those living in the UAE. As one of the largest expat communities in my country, we have lived together for years and learned a lot about your rich culture. Here's your capital, Islamabad, from space. pic.twitter.com/xf4XaSEHOv — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) August 14, 2023

"As one of the largest expat communities in my country, we have lived together for years and learned a lot about your rich culture.

"Here's your capital, Islamabad, from space."

More than one million Pakistanis live in the Emirates, the second-largest expatriate community behind neighbouring India.

Colourful celebrations have been held all over the world – including in the UAE – to mark Pakistan's 76th Independence Day.

The milestone event commemorates Pakistan becoming a sovereign state following the end of British rule in 1947.

Dr Al Neyadi has compiled a stellar collection of out-of-this-world snapshots of Earth since arriving on the ISS on March 3.

His eye-catching photography includes images of an active volcano in the Philippines as well as wildfires raging across Southern Europe and a cyclone as it gathered strength in the Arabian Sea.

He has also shared a wide variety of images of the UAE, including his hometown of Umm Ghafa in Al Ain.

Dr Al Neyadi is taking part in the Arab world's first long-duration space mission.

He is due to return to Earth within weeks, with a final date to be confirmed.

