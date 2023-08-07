Sultan Al Neyadi hails Suez Canal as 'heart of global trade' in latest space picture

Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has hailed Egypt's Suez Canal as "the heart of global trade" after sharing a picture of the vast waterway captured from space.

The trailblazing space traveller said the key shipping link had "brought continents closer" for more than 150 years.

Dr Al Neyadi has helped put the region and its achievements in sharp focus with a series of photographs taken 400km above Earth.

He has built up an impressive photo album of stellar snapshots since arriving on the International Space Station on March 3.

"A view from space of the Suez Canal: Heart of global trade," wrote Dr Al Neyadi on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"This artificial waterway in Egypt connects the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea, and has brought continents closer for over 150 years."

About 12 per cent of global trade passes through the canal, which provides the shortest route between Asia and Europe.

Dr Al Neyadi is taking part in the Arab world's first long-duration space mission.

He is due to return to Earth within weeks, with a final date to be confirmed.

His previous eye-catching photography includes an active volcano in the Philippines as well as wildfires raging across Southern Europe and a cyclone as it gathered strength in the Arabian Sea.

He has also shared a wide variety of images of the UAE, including his hometown of Umm Ghafa in Al Ain.

