Ten stunning images from space captured by Sultan Al Neyadi

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has completed two months in space and during that time has performed an historic spacewalk, carried out scientific investigations and captured stunning images of Earth.

Dr Al Neyadi arrived at the International Space Station on March 3 for a six-month stay – the Arab world's first long-duration mission.

His latest images taken from the orbiting laboratory show remarkable views of the Sahara desert.

"This image I captured of the Eye of the Sahara from the ISS reveals itself as a geological wonder," he tweeted on Thursday.

"Also known as the Richat Structure, it serves as a reminder of our planet's incredible beauty and the mysteries that still await our exploration."

The geological structure on the Adrar Plateau in the Sahara in northwest Africa, is popular with astronauts to photograph because of its unique dome shape, which is visible from space.

It is made up of eroded sedimentary and volcanic rock.

But this is not the first time Dr Al Neyadi photographed the Sahara desert.

On March 30, he photographed a huge sandstorm sweeping across the desert.

"From so far away, I am constantly reminded of the beauty of our planet," he said.

"One of my favourite activities on the ISS is getting behind the lens for Earth observation, capturing breathtaking sights that can only be witnessed from space.

"I'm delighted to share this recent image I clicked of a sandstorm, sweeping across the enchanting Sahara desert."

Sultan Al Neyadi becomes first Arab to walk in space

Astronauts are required to learn how to use professional cameras for their missions on the orbiting outpost.

They take on several roles in space, including photographer, plumber, carrying out experiments for scientists on the ground, technician, and performing spacewalks to do maintenance work on the exterior of the structure.

Dr Al Neyadi has been assigned more than 200 experiments by Nasa and universities in the UAE.

Other images sent back by Dr Al Neyadi include views of his hometown, Umm Ghafa in Al Ain.

"Greetings to everyone in Al Ain," he said on April 12.

"My cherished recollections of Umm Ghafa, its inviting streets and its warm-hearted people remain etched in my memory for ever."

He has also given his fans an insight into his life and work on the space station, including videos and images of how he exercises, sleeps, eats, makes coffee and drinks water.

He performed the first spacewalk by an Arab astronaut on April 28, when he ventured outside the ISS for a six-and-a-half-hour maintenance assignment.

"After completing my first spacewalk, I am humbled by the experience," he said on Tuesday.

On Saturday, he will take a brief trip with three of his colleagues on the Dragon spacecraft in which they arrived at the ISS.

Nasa astronaut Stephen Bowen will be redocking the capsule in another port on the station. This will help to free up a parking spot for a cargo spacecraft that will arrive later later.

Two Saudi astronauts were meant to be joining Dr Al Neyadi on May 9, but their trip was delayed.

Saudi astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi. Photo: Axiom Space

Rayyanah Barnawi – the first Saudi woman astronaut – and Ali Al Qarni are part of Axiom Space's second private mission, called Ax-2, to the International Space Station.

Houston-based Axiom Space, Nasa and SpaceX are trying to find a new launch date for later this year.

The postponement was probably because the flight schedule to the ISS was disrupted after a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launch was delayed last month.

The enormous rocket uses the same launchpad that Nasa and SpaceX use to launch crews from and it takes time to get the pad ready again.

With a few other launches, including a cargo mission, already scheduled, ISS managers need additional time to finalise a date for the Ax-2 mission.