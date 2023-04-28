Watch live: Sultan Al Neyadi embarks on historic spacewalk

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has made history by becoming the first Arab to perform a spacewalk.

He exited the International Space Station on Friday at 5.41pm GST, with Nasa colleague Stephen Bowen, to begin a six-and-a-half hour maintenance assignment.

His spacewalk is currently ongoing, but he has already floated his way into the history books as the first Arab to step into the darkness of space.

Dr Al Neyadi and Mr Bowen will be carrying out numerous tasks during their time outside the ISS.

These include retrieving and relocating foot restraints that astronauts can use in future spacewalks, preparing part of the station for a future solar array installation and unbolting and retrieving a piece of communications hardware.

Their spacewalk officially began at 5.11pm when their spacesuits switched to battery power.

While the spacesuits — known officially as extravehicular mobility units — weigh 127kg, astronauts cannot feel this weight in space.

#Breaking: UAE’s Sultan Al Neyadi becomes first Arab spacewalker pic.twitter.com/PanP17hvt0 — Sarwat Nasir (@SarwatNasir) April 28, 2023

Spacewalks are one of the riskiest activities astronauts do while on space missions.

They leave the comfort of the orbiting laboratory in bulky suits to conduct intricate work while floating in microgravity more than 400km above the Earth.

At the same time, the ISS is travelling at about 8km a second — completing an orbit of the planet in 90 minutes.

Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov was the first person to make a spacewalk in 1965, when he left his capsule for 20 minutes during the Voskhod 2 mission.

But his step into the unknown went down in history as a near brush with death, as his spacesuit inflated moments after he stepped into space.

The following year, American astronaut Buzz Aldrin carried out a five-hour spacewalk.

In 1984, Soviet cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya became the first woman to perform a spacewalk.

The first all-female spacewalk took place in 2019, by Nasa astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch.