No place like home: Sultan Al Neyadi shares picture of Al Ain from space

Emirati astronaut offers greetings from the International Space Station

Al Ain and Jebel Hafeet, as seen by Sultan Al Neyadi from the International Space Station. Photo: Sultan Al Neyadi / Twitter
The National author image
The National
Apr 13, 2023
Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi may be enjoying a history-making journey through space, but he is still looking out for his home town.

Dr Al Neyadi shared a striking image on social media of his beloved Al Ain captured 400km above Earth from the International Space Station.

The 41-year-old has regularly paid homage to the UAE and the Gulf since embarking on his six-month mission on March 3.

“Greetings to everyone in Al Ain,” wrote Dr Al Neyadi on Twitter, accompanied by his picture of the UAE's Garden City.

“My cherished recollections of Umm Ghafa, its inviting streets, and its warm-hearted people remain etched in my memory forever.”

Dr Al Neyadi shared footage of the region as seen from space — including the UAE — last week.

He pointed out a number of capitals and countries, including Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Muscat in Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Iraq and Kuwait, as well as the Emirates.

The recording was taken from an observation module on the station.

Dr Al Neyadi has offered the public regular glimpses of life in space on social media.

On Wednesday, the astronaut took part in a live video call screened at Dubai's Museum of the Future.

He told The National that his time in space has helped him realise “how important it is to protect the planet”.

He was speaking from the International Space Station, where he arrived on March 3 for a six-month mission.

Asked if he had felt the overview effect — a powerful shift in how a person views the planet and life often experienced by astronauts — he said: “Honestly, arriving at the International Space Station and looking down at Earth and seeing this beautiful planet, you get this overall picture of it and everything that has happened throughout history.

“The people we knew and all of the events on Earth — it’s a profound experience, actually.

“And, personally, I do feel like we do need to keep this planet intact.”

The Earth turns behind Sultan Al Neyadi in one of his first selfies taken from inside the ISS. Photo: Sultan Al Neyadi Twitter

The Earth turns behind Sultan Al Neyadi in one of his first selfies taken from inside the ISS. Photo: Sultan Al Neyadi Twitter

