Sultan Al Neyadi to tell about life on space station in live video call

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi is going to give an insight into his life on the International Space Station during a live video call on Wednesday.

He will be answering questions live from journalists, including The National - an event that will be streamed on Nasa TV at 9.55pm GST.

Members of the press are gathering at an event being held at the Museum of the Future in Dubai by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre.

The call with Dr Al Neyadi, 41, comes only about two weeks before he is meant to perform the first spacewalk by an Arab astronaut.

Read more Vaccines and baby formula: 10 key inventions made possible because of space exploration

“I am eagerly awaiting this historic moment, for which I have trained extensively at the Johnson Space Centre," he said last week.

“I am looking forward to represent my country and continue the exceptional journey started by generations of astronauts before me.”

During his six-month stay in space, he will be carrying out more than 200 science experiments, including 19 given to him by UAE universities.

He has been showing his Twitter followers some of the science investigations, such as research related to diabetes and testing technology in space that 3D-prints knee cartilage tissue.

On April 28, he will venture outside of the ISS with Mr Bowen for a six-and-a-half-hour assignment, in which they must replace communication hardware placed on the station's exterior.