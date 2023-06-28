Sultan Al Neyadi offers Eid greetings from space

Sultan Al Neyadi has congratulated Muslims around the world on the occasion of Eid Al Adha from his unique position floating 400km above the Earth.

In a video he posted on social media, the Emirati astronaut was dressed in traditional clothing and holding his mascot Suhail.

"Eid atmosphere at the International Space Station," wrote Dr Al Neyadi in the caption.

"I congratulate everyone on the advent of the blessed Eid Al Adha. May God bring it back to us and you with goodness and blessings."

أجواء العيد في محطة الفضاء الدولية🌙✨



أبارك للجميع حلول عيد الاضحى المبارك.. الله يعوده علينا وعليكم بالخير والبركة🤍 pic.twitter.com/9dKBwFyKAF — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) June 28, 2023

He arrived on the orbiting outpost on March 3 to carry out the Arab world's longest space mission and is due to return in mid-August.

Since arriving, Dr Al Neyadi has completed several scientific experiments and performed the first spacewalk by an Arab astronaut when he ventured outside into the darkness of space for an eight-hour maintenance assignment.

Read more UAE's Sultan Al Neyadi becomes first Arab spacewalker

His schedule for his remaining two months in space is jam-packed, including carrying out maintenance tasks and research work sent by universities in the UAE.

He has spent some of his stay doing plumbing work on the space station.

Last month on Dr Al Neyadi's birthday, he told his hometown Al Ain that he missed his mother's cooking and his loved ones during a live call from the International Space Station.

The father of six answered questions from his relatives and pupils, who were gathered at the UAE University for the 15-minute live call.