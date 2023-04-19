Sultan Al Neyadi calls pupils during first ham radio session from ISS

Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi spoke to pupils during the first ham radio session from the International Space Station on Tuesday.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre arranged the 10-minute radio session in collaboration with the Emirates Amateur Radio Society and the Emirates Literature Foundation as the ISS passed over the region, news agency Wam reported.

The event, held at the UAE space centre, is the first of 10 ham radio sessions in a series titled “A Call with Space”.

Twenty-five pupils from various schools in the Emirates took part and asked questions about the launch, what inspired Dr Al Neyadi, 41, to become an astronaut and his memorable experiences.

They were also interested in the scientific experiments being conducted, visible climate changes and space-related activities.

Pupils in the UAE use ham radio to ask Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi about life aboard the International Space Centre. Wam

Dr Al Neyadi gave a glimpse of life aboard the orbiting space lab and also spoke about how astronauts communicate, maintain their psychological health and stay fit.

'Floating like Superman'

He captivated the young audience by providing valuable insights and encouraged them to explore the realms of space further.

Asked about what he loved about life in space, Dr Al Neyadi said he enjoyed “floating in space, like Superman, from one module to the other”.

Sharing the message of the importance of protecting our planet, the Emirati astronaut said he was able to understand the value of our planet from space and that it was the responsibility of everyone to protect our resources and preserve the environment.

Ham radio, or amateur radio, is a popular hobby that allows people or groups to communicate locally or internationally using a broad spectrum of frequencies.

It enables communication between remote regions, including space, making it a valuable tool in emergencies.

Since its inception in the early 20th century, ham radio has played a crucial role in times of crisis by relaying emergency communications when conventional networks fail.

The ISS has its own international ham radio programme called the Amateur Radio on the International Space Station.

Read More Sultan Al Neyadi reflects on UK university days after snap of English Channel

The programme aims to encourage an interest in space in pupils around the world and inspire them to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and maths.

Astronauts share their experience of life on the ISS and help pupils to explore Earth from space through science and maths activities.

The programme also raises awareness within school communities about the benefits of human space flight and the exploration and discovery that comes with it.

Earlier in the day, DrAl Neyadi shared footage of Makkah from space as Ramadan draws to a close.

He called the footage “a gift for Salman's children on these blessed nights”.

The footage showed Makkah and Madinah lit up from various points, with the Grand Mosque shining bright in Makkah's centre.

The astronaut has regularly paid tribute to the Gulf region and the UAE since embarking on his six-month mission in March, sharing footage of his hometown of Al Ain, as well as the Arabian Peninsula.

Sultan Al Neyadi in space — in pictures